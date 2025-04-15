Sterling’s Boots and Boujee Boutique brings Southwest style to town

STERLING — A Sterling woman has brought a taste of Southwest fashion to the Midwest.

Located at 3512 E. Lincolnway in Sterling, Boots and Boujee Boutique offers one-of-a-kind “boho, new-vibe” inspired shirts, jeans, boots, hats, lingerie, jackets and jewelry.

A pair of fashionable boots and a hat are shown at Boots and Boujee Boutique at 3512 E. Lincolnway in Sterling. (Brandon Clark)

Owner Brenda Morris said she has always had an eye for color and has experience with home interior design and fashion. Originally from Sterling, she moved to Arizona several years ago with her husband.

“I lived in a place called Golden Valley, which was 30 miles from any clothing stores,” Morris said. “I saw an opportunity to bring fashion to the area and so I originally opened the store out of my home and called it The Porch Sale. It really took off.”

When Morris’ husband died, she decided to return to Sterling to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. She is hoping the store’s unique Southwest style will catch on.

Boots and Boujee Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and is closed on Monday. For more information, call 928-530-5537.

• The Telegraph/Sterling Gazette is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@saukvalley.com.