Sterling school’s new book vending machine rewards students for good behavior

Students watch as a book choice falls from the rack Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in the book vending machine at Lincoln School in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — A new book vending machine at Lincoln School in Sterling encourages students to strive for positive behaviors.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Lincoln School fifth grader Marshall chooses a book Tuesday, March 25, 2025, from a new vending machine. Students can buy book tokens with Warrior Bucks, credits earned through positive behavior. (Alex T. Paschal)

Earning “Warrior Bucks” through good acts and conduct, the students can then use these credits to buy tokens that will earn them a book from the school’s new book vending machine.

Purchased through a grant from the Sterling Schools Foundation and a read-a-thon fundraiser, the machine was officially dedicated Tuesday, March 25, 2025, with a ceremony attended by school librarian Tanaya Cook, Sterling Schools Foundation director Jim Spencer, principal Cindy Frank and exceptional reading students from the school.

Cook chose the books in the machine, which will be stocked by the school using book fair funds.