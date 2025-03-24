Bob Chamberlin celebrates 101st birthday in Dixon

Bob Chamberlin turned 101 on Friday, March 21, 2025, surrounded by friends and family at Liberty Court in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — World War II veteran and longtime Oregon farmer Bob Chamberlin has succinct and pragmatic advice for those looking to live a long life.

“Just don’t die,” the man said with a smirk.

Bob Chamberlin turned 101 Friday, March 21, 2025, surrounded by friends and family at Liberty Court in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Surrounded by family and residents of Liberty Court in Dixon, Chamberlin celebrated his 101st birthday Friday with cupcakes, snacks and drink options. His wife of 33 years, Alicia, several nieces and nephews and the staff of Liberty Court helped make the celebration fun and personal with stories, songs and shared pictures.

Chamberlin served in the Navy during World War II before coming home to his Oregon farm; both Bob and the family farm share the designation of centennial status.