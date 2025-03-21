March 21, 2025
Shaw Local
Yard waste pickup for Sterling Township’s rural residents begins April 7

By Shaw Local News Network

STERLING — The Sterling Township Highway Department has announced that its weekly pickup of yard waste will begin on Monday, April 7, 2025, for the rural residents of Sterling Township.

Residents are reminded to have their yard waste placed by the edge of the road no later than 6 a.m. each Monday, or Tuesday if Monday is a non-working day due to a legal holiday.

Residents are also welcome to bring their yard waste to the township highway department located at 1807 Griswold Ave. in Sterling.

If there are any questions regarding this program, call the highway department at 815-625-2785 between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Sterling
