SVCC signs agreement with Northern Illinois University offering online bachelor’s program

Jon Mandrell of Sauk Valley Community College signs an agreement between SVCC and Northern Illinois University that creates a seamless transfer pathway from SVCC’s associate in applied science in criminal justice to NIU’s bachelor of science in public service leadership. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

DIXON – Dixon’s Sauk Valley Community College has signed an articulation agreement with Northern Illinois University that provides a seamless transfer from SVCC’s criminal justice associate degree program to NIU’s bachelor’s degree in public service leadership.

SVCC Vice President of Academics and Student Services Jon Mandrell said the agreement allows SVCC students to earn that bachelor’s degree through NIU entirely online.

“This initiative will provide students with a clearer, more efficient pathway from our programs to NIU’s public service leadership degree,” Mandrell said in a news release. “It ensures a seamless credit transfer, saving students time and money while boosting their confidence in their academic planning. Our current students and alumni in criminal justice and related fields can pursue this partnership to advance their education while remaining dedicated to our community.”

The official signing ceremony took place Feb. 26 at SVCC.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnerships with our four-year institutions today, particularly Northern Illinois University, with whom we share a strong history and close collaboration,” SVCC President Dave Hellmich said in a news release.

NIU Executive Vice President and Provost Laurie Elish-Piper agreed.

“We are committed to making degree completion programs accessible to working and location-bound students, and this partnership will create a direct path for SVCC students to complete an online degree in NIU’s public service leadership program while enhancing workforce development in the region,” Elish-Piper said in a news release. “Student success is a top priority at NIU, and we are thrilled to partner with SVCC on this important initiative, which simplifies the transfer process and increases opportunities for transfer students.”