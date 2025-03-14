Sublette antique tractor and farm toy show March 15 and 16

Toy vendor Kathy Obermeyer of Valparaiso, Ind., sells an item to a customer at Sublette's annual antique tractor and toy show in an undated file photo. (Alex T)

SUBLETTE — Sublette’s 43rd annual antique tractor and farm toy show will be held on March 15 and 16.

There will be toys in five buildings and a large antique tractor display and a semi tractor display will be located in the downtown area both days. The tractor show will feature Oliver and Minneapolis Moline; however, all makes of farm tractors are welcome.

There will also be farm toy layouts and a large train display located in the Orzech Auto Repair building.

The A kids’ Pedal Pull will be held outdoors during the show. The Sub-Let Indians and Maytown Comets 4-H clubs will have lunch stands during the show and on Saturday and Sunday.

The Sublette Volunteer Fire Department will also serve a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon at the fire station Sunday.

There will be free shuttle service to the various buildings. The show attracts nearly 6,000 visitors each year from throughout the Midwest.

Sublette is known as “The Little Town with the Big Toy Show.” Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. For more information, call 815-973-0004 or 815-866-8017.