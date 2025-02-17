Rock Falls and Rotary District 6420 Rotary give $2,400 grant to upgrade Rotary Park

ROCK FALLS — Rotary District 6420 provided a grant to the Coloma Township Park District through a match by Rock Falls Rotary in the 2024-2025 Rotary year.
Shown presenting and accepting the check for $2,400 for playground equipment at Rotary Park on Minkle Street are (from left) Rotary District 6420 Foundation Chair Laura Kann; Rock Falls Rotary President Shane Brown; TJ Henry, director of the Coloma Township Park District of Rock Falls; and Mike Sterba, former director and CTPD board member. The grant provided funds to assist in upgrading playground equipment at Rotary Park.