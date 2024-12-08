Four Dixon school board members seek reelection in April 2025

Four members of the Dixon School Board will run uncontested for reelection in the April 2025 election. (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON – On Lee County’s ballot for the April 2025 election, four incumbent Dixon school board members will run uncontested to retain their seats, according to the County Clerk’s Office.

The incumbents seeking reelection are board President Linda Wegner, Vice President Brandon Rogers, Secretary Linda Leblanc-Parks and board member Jon Wadsworth. The other three seats on the board – held by David Fritts, Melissa Gates and Kathleen Schaefer – will be up for election in April 2027.

Wegner, a retired educator, was first elected to the board in 2017 and reelected in 2021. She taught for 21 years, 15 of which were at Rochelle Township High School, before retiring in 2015.

For Rogers, his time on the board also began in 2017 when he was appointed to finish out a partial term. He then was elected to the seat in 2021. Rogers, a Dixon High School graduate, works as an advertising account executive at Sauk Valley Media.

Leblanc-Parks was a newcomer in 2021 and became the first Black woman elected to the board. She was a longtime educator at the Jack Mabley Developmental Center and continues to work as a substitute teacher and tutor in local schools.

Wadsworth was also elected as a newcomer in 2021 and, like Rogers, is a Dixon High graduate. He works as a global IT operations manager at Beckers Group and spent nine years on the administrative board at First United Methodist Church in Dixon.

No primary will be held in Lee County ahead of the 2025 election, County Clerk and Recorder Nancy Petersen said. Statewide, Election Day is April 1.

Certified sample ballots will be available Jan. 23, Petersen said.

Early voting begins Feb. 20. In Lee County, voters can cast their ballots at the election department on the first floor of the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St. in Dixon, Petersen said.