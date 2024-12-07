It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Sauk Valley

Surrounded by dad Chris, mom Barb and big sister Olivia, 7, Malachi Reiners, 5, of Dixon had the honor of pushing the button to light up the Christmas tree Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, to kick off Dixon’s Christmas Walk. (Alex T. Paschal)

Both Dixon and Sterling decked the halls Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, with their own Christmas celebrations.

Sterling’s Sights and Sounds saw Santa show up to light the Christmas to officially kick off the holiday fun. Visitors then played games, took horse-drawn carriage rides, checked out live musical performances and made crafts at Santa’s Workshop.

Dixon had special guest Malachi Reiner, 5, and family light up their tree before attendees strolled the downtown gobbling up roasted chestnuts, visiting with characters such as Elsa, Cinderella and the Grinch and watching a blacksmith demonstration.

Singers and musicians entertained both events and downtown shops stayed open to offer a respite from the chill, add a shopping option and hand out treats.