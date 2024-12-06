Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Darius Harrington, Dixon senior basketball player

Dixon’s Darius Harrington puts up a shot below the basket against Geneseo’s Landon Nordstrom Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Name: Darius Harrington

School: Dixon

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Harrington scored a career-high 40 points in a 72-69 win over Rochelle at the Sycamore tournament on Friday, Nov. 29. He is averaging 28 points and nine rebounds as the Dukes have started the season 4-1.

The 6-foot-2 Harrington hit 15 field goals, including four 3-pointers, and made six free throws in the 40-point outing. He was not too far from Dixon’s single-game scoring mark of 51 points, set in 1953 by Karl Olson against Lee Center.

Harrington eclipsed 1,000 career points last season and set the single-season scoring record at Dixon. He entered his senior year with 1,033 career points after 599 last season.

Harrington started playing basketball at the age of five and averaged 20 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a first-team All-Big Northern Conference pick last season.

Harrington is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

What do you like about basketball? Has it taught you anything? Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything you have improved at this year?

Harrington: I love the competing aspect, it has taught me about team work and you can’t do everything yourself. My strengths are I put a lot of work into this game, my defense.

You had a career high 40 points at the Sycamore tournament to help beat Rochelle. What was working that game? Anything stand out? What can you say about the start to your senior season?

Harrington: Honestly the thing that was working was my confidence and my shots were all shots I work on. I shot a lot of threes and hit a lot as well. It’s going to be a fun year for me and the team I think we can do some damage.

What is it like playing for this team this season so far? Any strengths stand out as a team so far?

Harrington: It’s great playing for this team. Everyone hustles on the team and they want to put in the work and everyone is on the same page.

Any goals for you this season individually?

Harrington: I want to get the scoring record.

What do you guys hope to accomplish as a team this year?

Harrington: Win regionals

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Harrington: I really like the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Harrington: I like to lift, fish, and play pickleball during the summer

Do you have a favorite book?

Harrington: The Bible

Favorite meal after a game?

Harrington: Tacos

Favorite music genre?

Harrington: Rap, country

Any favorite school teachers?

Harrington: Mr. Eastman (Business) and Mr. Deets (Forensics Science)