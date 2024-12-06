Fire reported at Dixon home Thursday evening

DIXON - Multiple departments responded to a reported structural fire at a Dixon home Thursday evening.

The Dixon Rural and Dixon City fire departments were dispatched to 210 N. Brinton Ave. in Dixon following reports of a structural fire. Also on scene was CGH EMS and a Sterling Fire engine. During the response, Dixon Police squad cars blocked off North Brinton Avenue at the East Everett Street and East Boyd Street intersections.

Dixon Rural Deputy Chief Adam Arnould said the department is still investigating and is not able to release any further information at this time.