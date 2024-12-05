December 05, 2024
Polo theatre to debut ‘Fruitcakes’ next week

Cast illness led to cancellations this week

By Alex T. Paschal
Kynnedi Smith and Micah Green rehearse a scene Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, for Polo Area Community Theatre’s rendition of “Fruitcakes.”

The Polo Area Community Theatre will perform “Fruitcakes” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Polo Town Hall. The holiday play is about a quirky Southern community and a runaway boy who comes to appreciate the town’s residents.

The play had been set to perform Dec. 5 to 8, but due to cast illness, had to cancel those performances. As a result, the theater added additional performances the following week.

Any tickets purchased for the first weekend will be honored at any performance.

Image 1 of 5
Kristin DuBois (left), Mary Jo Frederick and Micah Green work on a scene Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, for Polo Area Community Theatre’s upcoming rendition of “Fruitcakes.” Show performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec 15, at the Polo Town Hall.

