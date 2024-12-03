Rock Falls grad Maya Sands repeats as SEC Libero of the Year at Missouri

Rock Falls grad Maya Sands, a junior volleyball player at Missouri (Photo courtesy of the University of Missouri)

College volleyball

Maya Sands named Libero of the Year: Rock Falls High School grad Maya Sands, a junior at the University of Missouri, was named the Southeastern Conference Libero of the Year and an All-SEC First Team selection for the Tigers for the second straight year.

Sands is the only Tiger to earn SEC Libero of the Year, which was first awarded in 2009.

She was second in conference with 4.49 digs per set, totaling 292. She also had 15 aces. Sands registered double-digit digs in all but one match this season and compiled a career-best matching 30 digs twice in 2024, against Mississippi State (Oct. 20) and at Arkansas (Oct. 25).

Sands notched her second career double-double against MSU (Oct. 20), adding 10 assists to go with her 30 digs.

The Tigers (20-8, 11-5 SEC) received an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, receiving a No. 7 seed. They will face Texas State (22-8, 13-3 Sun Belt) on Thursday, Dec. 5 in the first round at noon on ESPN+.

Sands was a member of the Rockets’ 2021-22 team that reached the Elite 8 and went 37-2 to set the program’s wins record for a season which still holds.