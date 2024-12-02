Dixon Municipal Band concert is Dec. 7

DIXON — The Dixon Municipal Band, under the direction of Jon James, will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

The free concert will be held in the Wiltz Auditorium at Dixon High School. Expect to hear your traditional holiday favorites such as “The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” selections from “The Nutcracker Suite,” “A Christmas Festival,” “Silver Bells,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “White Christmas” and “Sleigh Ride.”

Prior to the concert, Saxophonic Sounds at 6 p.m. will perform Christmas music “with a twist.”