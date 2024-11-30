Wheat checkoff proposal calls for a 1.5-cent checkoff per bushel sold in Illinois

The Illinois Wheat Association is calling for a voluntary and refundable 1.5-cent checkoff per bushel of wheat sold. (AP photo/Sue Ogrocki/AP)

SPRINGFIELD – A public hearing for a proposed wheat checkoff was held Nov. 12 at the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The proposal calls for a 1.5-cent checkoff per bushel of wheat sold in Illinois.

A Temporary Wheat Development Program Committee was appointed to hold the public hearing “for the purpose of considering and receiving public comments on a proposed wheat development program from the Illinois Wheat Association,” according to the IDOA.

Funding for the IWA is currently provided through dues, contributions from flour millers and the industry, as well as grants. The Illinois Farm Bureau provides staff and staffing space at its Bloomington headquarters.

A stable checkoff-funded base would allow IWA to effectively support outreach, promotion and research. Similar to the corn checkoff, the wheat checkoff would be refundable if requested.

Testimony in favor of the proposal was presented by 10 individuals. There was no testimony against the checkoff plan.

Also in attendance was IDOA Director Jerry Costello II and a member of the agency’s legal staff who conducted the hearing.

Coulterville-area farmer Dean Campbell, IWA board secretary, was among those who testified at the hearing.

“One of the things that was kind of a surprise to all of us was that there was a medical doctor from Barrington, Illinois, who testified in support of the checkoff. She said that wheat is a good food source, and the more abundant and better quality we can make it by helping ourselves with the checkoff, go for it,” Campbell said.

Others testifying in support of the checkoff were seven producers, including two Southern Illinois University ag students from wheat-producing families. In addition, representatives from a milling company and a seed genetics company testified.

“We need to be able to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps with some investment into research, and then take that research and bring that information back to the people and try to improve wheat production,” Campbell testified. “We need farmer-supported research and development, whether that be for markets, uses or whatever for wheat. It’s the same goals as soybean and corn checkoffs have.”

Going forward

The Temporary Wheat Development Program Committee of seven now is charged with making the final determinations of the proposal.

“After it’s finalized by the committee, it starts a 90-day window for the vote,” Campbell said. “That’s the reason we’re going to wait until at least around the first of the year for approval. Our target is to have a vote sometime in early March. We want to follow it to the letter of the law the way it’s written and do it properly.”

The committee also has some other policies to develop by the end of the year that would go into effect if the checkoff is approved.

“We’re looking at changing what the fiscal year would be for the checkoff program if it comes to fruition. Instead of starting on Aug. 1, we may change that to Dec. 1,” Campbell said.

Also, in the event there’s a tie vote for a district director election, a clause will be added that the tie will be settled by a coin flip, rather than calling for another election or allowing the board to make a decision.

“Those are the only changes. Those were things that we were already thinking about before the hearing,” Campbell said.

Signatures

Another hurdle is reaching the 500 signatures required on the petition for the checkoff.

“This checkoff was already attempted in the late 1980s,” Campbell said. “I do not know exactly what year, but that’s when the law was passed by the Illinois General Assembly to establish a wheat checkoff. One of the things written into that statute was if it was attempted and failed, it requires 500 signatures from wheat producers to bring it back up for a revote.

“We currently have somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 signatures. So, probably our biggest hurdle is to acquire 200 more signatures of people who are basically saying it’s OK to go ahead and vote on this. Then, the vote will be yes or no whether it happens.”

Election procedure

The IDOA will conduct the election as specified by legislation, with locations yet to be determined.

“We just don’t know what we can utilize for polling places. We’re trying to determine convenient places for people to go vote. That’s one of our hurdles we still need to jump over,” Campbell said.

Voting by mail also is an option. Those requesting a ballot would notify the IDOA director’s office by mail. The IDOA then would send a ballot to those who requested it.

The ballot would be completed and mailed back to the IDOA no later than the day before the election.

A nine-member board will be elected to manage the checkoff funds. The members will represent each of the six districts and include three at-large members.

Core components

According to the IWA, the wheat checkoff program will feature four core components:

• Research – Focus checkoff dollars on Illinois wheat research to develop best production practices, increase yields, drive profitability and engage with experts.

• Promotion – Develop field days, events and materials that educate consumers and farmers on the healthy values of wheat, double-cropping practices and new market opportunities.

• Economic well-being – With a farmer-focused board of directors, prioritize improving economic well-being of the wheat producer, processor and consumer.

• Policy – Advocate for wheat as a public policy solution in cover cropping, water quality, carbon credits and more.