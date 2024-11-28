White Pines Lodge hosting holiday events through end of 2024

MOUNT MORRIS — Need a steady dose of Christmas spirit this holiday season? The White Pines Lodge in Mt. Morris has holiday-themed events lined up throughout the rest of 2024.

Santa visits and breakfasts

Starting Friday, Nov. 29, children and their families can visit White Pines Lodge at 6712 W. Pines Road to meet Santa, take pictures, go on a horse-drawn wagon ride, and explore the lodge’s gift shop. White Pines has also planned several Breakfast with Santa weekend dates, when families can enjoy a traditional buffet-style meal of eggs, bacon, sausage, pastries and more.

There is no cost to visit Santa but admission for the breakfast is $20 for adults and $12 for ages 4-12. Children ages 3 and under eat for free. Wagon rides are $5 per person.

All Breakfast with Santa dates run from 9-11 a.m. Horse and wagon rides are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Santa visits are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa visits and wagon rides are Friday, Nov. 29; Sunday, Dec. 1; Sunday, Dec. 8; Sunday, Dec. 15; and Saturday, Dec. 21.

Breakfast with Santa, wagon rides and Santa visits are Saturday, Nov. 30; Saturday, Dec. 7; and Saturday, Dec. 14.

Reservations are not required for the breakfast but are strongly encouraged as seating is limited.

‘Scrooge The Comedy’

The White Pines Playhouse Theater is bringing back its annual presentation of “Scrooge the Comedy,” an interactive dinner theater loosely based on Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.” White Pines has been putting on the holiday show for more than 30 years.

According to White Pines’ website, the show stars the character Ebenezer Scrooge and his sidekick, “Narrator.” Willing members of the audience make up the rest of the cast, guaranteeing every performance is different. All performances are family friendly, except those on Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21, which are only for adults.

Showtimes and pricing

Matinee shows are Wednesday, Dec. 11; Thursday, Dec. 12; Friday, Dec. 13; and Sunday, Dec. 15.

Wednesday and Thursday matinee show times:

11:20 p.m. – Seating

Noon. – Lunch buffet

1 p.m. – Performance begins

Sunday matinee show times:

1:20 p.m. – Seating

2 p.m. – Lunch buffet

3 p.m. – Performance begins

Matinee ticket prices:

Platinum – $66

Gold – $59

Silver – $56

Evening shows are Saturday, Dec. 7; Friday, Dec. 13; Saturday, Dec. 14; Friday, Dec. 20 (adults only); and Saturday, Dec. 21 (adults only).

Friday and Saturday show times:

5:30 p.m. – Cocktails

6:30 p.m. – Dinner buffet

7:30 p.m. – Performance begins

Evening show ticket prices:

Platinum – $72, senior – $66, child – $39

Gold – $65, senior – $59, child – $34

Silver – $62, senior – $56, child – $32

Group rates and the Evening Scrooge Package also are available. For more information or to make a reservation for either event, call 815-655-2400.