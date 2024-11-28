Fulton and Rock Falls earn boys basketball wins: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Media Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Fulton 54, Abingdon-Avon 35: At Orion, Braeden Brennan scored 18 points as the Steamers beat the Tornadoes. Jace Bielenberg added 12 and Jacob Voss 10 for Fulton, who improved to 2-1 at the Orion Tournament.

Burlington Central 64, Dixon 59: At Sycamore, Darius Harrington poured in 34 points including 12 in the second quarter as the Dukes lost to the Rockets at the Strombom Tournament in Sycamore. Eli Davidson added eight points for Dixon (1-1) who will continue play in Sycamore on Friday in the consolation bracket against Rochelle.

Rock Falls 51, Kewanee 42: At Kewanee, the Rockets edged the Boilermakers to open the season.

Boys wrestling (Tuesday)

East Moline United 57, Rock Falls 18: At Moline, Scott Hampton, Logan Thome and Trail Stonitsch were winners for the Rockets in a nonconference dual with the Panthers.

Rochelle 37, Dixon 33: At Burlington, Rilet Paredes, Jack Ragan, Doolan Long, Charles Conners, Preston Richards, Jayden Weidman, and Dylan Bopes were winners for the Dukes in their dual with the Hubs.