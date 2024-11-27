Sterling girls wrestling wins first dual: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Rock Falls’ Miley Bickett works against Sandwich’s Aleece Subat Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at Rock Falls High School. Sandwich won 50-44. (Alex T. Paschal)

Boys basketball

Sterling 57, Pontiac 37: Sterling had four players score in double figures in the win, led by Nico Battaglia (13), Will Ports (10), Kaedon Phillips (13) and Maddux Osborn (15).

Fulton 43, Alleman 33: The Steamers picked up their first win as Jacob Voss led the team with 16 points.

Amboy 57, DePue 37: Eddie Jones scored 23 points with nine assists in the road win for the Clippers.

Girls basketball

Dixon 40, Annawan 24: Reese Dambman scored 11 points and Ahmyrie McGowan added 10 as the Duchesses improved to 6-0.

Galesburg 47, Sterling 34: Sterling (4-1) fell on the road to open Western Big 6 Conference play.

Sandwich 50, Rock Falls 44: Elizabeth Lombardo had 10 points and Miley Bickett scored seven in the loss for the Rockets.

Oregon 52, Mendota 40: Ella Dannhorn scored a game-high 21 points for Oregon in the win.

Stillman Valley 59, Eastland 36: Olivia Klinefelter had 12 points and nine rebounds, also earning a spot on the all-tournament team for Eastland. SV finished the Forreston tournament 5-0 win it.

Pecatonica 60, Polo 31: Leah Tobin led Polo with 10 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Fulton 34, Ridgewood 31: The Steamers came back to win as freshman Wrenn Coffey led the team with 14 points and Chloe Wilkin added six.

Other scores

Stockton 51, Forreston 17

AFC 63, West Carroll 46

Boys wrestling

Sterling 42, Erie-Prophetstown 41: Sterling’s Zyan Westbrook and Gage Tate had pins in the dual win as Sterling also benefitted from five forfeits.

Oregon 66, West Carroll 15: Earning pins for Oregon were Isaiah Perez, Preston LaBay, Landon Ege, Jackson Messenger and Landen Batton-Harriett. West Carroll’s Nathan Moore opened the dual with a fall with Jonner Smith and Cole Herrell also earning pins for the Thunder.

Oregon 51, Ottawa Marquette 29: Batton-Harriett earned a pin for Oregon and Ethan Mowry took a 7-4 decision in the dual win.

Polo 54, Woodstock North 5: Polo had five pins and four wins by forfeit in the victory.

Polo 42, Genoa-Kingston 30: Polo’s Shawn Patton, Ethan Dewey, Micah Stringini, Tyler Webster and Christian Ryia earned pins in the win.

Girls wrestling

Sterling 42, E-P 36: Noelani Ebarra had a pin and Sterling benefited from six forfeits in Sterling’s first girls wrestling dual win.

Boys bowling

Geneseo 3,198, Sterling 2,963: Bryce Kooy led Sterling with a 540 in the dual loss and Connor Jagitsch had a high game of 221.