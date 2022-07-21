Business Update: Upscale restaurant opens in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS — Fine wine, fresh appetizers, and a great steak can make for a special evening out, but The Industrial Restaurant in Rock Falls aims to take the dining experience to the next level with an upscale atmosphere, prime-quality cuts of beef, and a regularly updated menu that brings new options to the area.
Patrons can choose from appetizers such as basil pesto caprese bites and Tarragon cream shrimp, crisp salads, and classic sides, including garlic mashed potatoes, homemade wedge fries, and roasted vegetables. Traditional entrees, like the filet, rib-eye, and New York strip steak, join the menu with classics such as pasta, pork chops, and shrimp. The use of prime beef is where The Industrial tries to set itself apart.
“The goal is to be that special celebration place. The place where you want to take your wife out to celebrate your anniversary, or maybe you just closed a big deal. Sure, it’s a little pricier, but that’s the difference between a choice piece of meat and a prime piece of meat,” manager Matt Prescott said.
Prime beef is the highest grade of beef in the United States, with less than 3% of cuts making the grade. It is typically reserved for high-end dining establishments.
The Industrial Restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 205 E. Third St. in the McCormick Event Center.
Do you have a story for a Business Update? Contact Brandon Clark at askthehealthguy1@yahoo.com. This feature appears weekly in the Gazette and Telegraph.