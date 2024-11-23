Tractor Supply Co. opening Nov. 30 in Morrison

Morrison's new Tractor Supply Co. store is having a soft opening on Nov. 30. Store staff were busy on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, getting the expansive store ready for customers. (Earleen Hinton)

MORRISON – Tractor Supply Co. is holding a soft-opening event Saturday, Nov. 30, at its new location in Morrison.

Store manager Mike Everly said the 21,702-square-foot store opens at 8 a.m. and will feature a Touch-A-Truck event with the Morrison Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co. sells a variety of products for rural living, including tools, livestock feed, farm equipment, automotive parts, sporting goods, pets supplies, clothing and more.

“The store has been in the works since the beginning of the year, but with the weather and everything, they didn’t get a chance to break ground until August,” Everly said. “From there, it took off like clockwork. We’ve got freight on the shelves and we’ve been rocking and rolling along.”

The new store also features a pet-washing station, and Everly said he hired 18 employees to help run the store, many of whom are from Morrison.

“We’re looking forward to being part of the community,” Everly said. “Customers can find the same great service and value they’ve come to expect from our other stores right here in Morrison.”

Tractor Supply Co. is located at 15700 Lincoln Road and is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Everly said the store will hold its grand opening Saturday, Jan. 4.