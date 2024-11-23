November 23, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsThank You VeteransSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Sauk Valley women’s basketball program put on pause

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
Sauk Valley Community College logo

Sauk Valley Community College logo

Sauk Valley Community College made the following statement regarding the cancellation of the women’s basketball season:

Sauk Valley Community College has paused the current Women’s Basketball season. The team will return in the next academic year.”

The Skyhawks (1-3) last played a game on Nov. 9 at the Kirkwood Classic in Cedar Rapids when it lost 69-40 to DMACC. Eight players played in the game. On Nov. 8, SVCC lost 98-25 to Kirkwood. The remaining games on the schedule have “cancelled” listed next to them.

No additional information could be provided by SVCC Athletic Director Michael Stevenson.

The Skyhawks went 18-11 last season under coach Julie Schroeder-Ranz.

Have a Question about this article?
PremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsSauk ValleyIHSA