Sauk Valley women’s basketball program put on pause

Sauk Valley Community College made the following statement regarding the cancellation of the women’s basketball season:

“Sauk Valley Community College has paused the current Women’s Basketball season. The team will return in the next academic year.”

The Skyhawks (1-3) last played a game on Nov. 9 at the Kirkwood Classic in Cedar Rapids when it lost 69-40 to DMACC. Eight players played in the game. On Nov. 8, SVCC lost 98-25 to Kirkwood. The remaining games on the schedule have “cancelled” listed next to them.

No additional information could be provided by SVCC Athletic Director Michael Stevenson.

The Skyhawks went 18-11 last season under coach Julie Schroeder-Ranz.