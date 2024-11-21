Humble rider: Sterling’s Fortune Cycle to celebrate 25 years in business

STERLING – A passion for the job and a love of family have been fueling a motorcycle repair shop in Sterling for more than two decades.

Fortune Cycle is a family-owned and operated motorcycle repair shop specializing in Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Next month, owner Joey Fortune and his wife, Corky, will celebrate 25 years in business. Joey is a lifelong “gearhead” whose love of motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidsons, pumps through his veins like high-octane fuel.

“Joey worked at Workman’s Harley-Davidson for 12 years before branching out on his own,” Corky said. “Funny story about this place: When Joey was younger, the Schreiner boys owned this building, and Joey worked here as a Citgo gas station attendant. It had been closed for about six years when we took it over and was a real mess.”

Over the years, the shop has expanded to include a larger garage with additional workspace. Joey said that although owning a small business is not always a smooth ride, he loves his work.

“This business keeps me young and active,” Joey said. “Every time I build something or work on a bike, I treat it like it’s my own, and that’s what my customers like. I don’t compare myself with anyone else. When I finish one bike, I try to outdo myself on the next one, because the only one I’m in competition with is myself.”

Although Joey has no desire for attention and accolades, he goes out of his way to please his biggest fan, Corky. She said Joey’s work has been featured in several motorcycle publications, and one of his motorcycles was recently awarded.

“We went to Sturgis [Motorcycle Rally] this year, and my wife wanted me to take one of my bikes I built for a garage-built competition,” Joey said. “I’m not into that sort of thing, but she wanted me to take it. I ended up getting first place. It was a nice accomplishment, but I just like to make her happy.”

Family is everything to the Fortunes. They dedicated their lives to the business and their two children, who are now grown with families of their own. As life has slowed down, Joey has found more time to ride the machines he loves working on.

“For the first 20 years, the big joke was everyone would ask if we even owned motorcycles because no one would see us out riding,” Joey said. “My son was born in 1995, and I would tell them, ‘Ya, I own a few, but every weekend I like to go to the racetrack with my kid.’ Now that he’s grown up and moved out, me and my wife enjoy the bikes and ride around.”

After a quarter-century in business, Corky said it is Joey’s passion that keeps customers coming back.

“It’s his personality,” Corky said. “He talks to every customer, he gives them his opinion, and he truly loves what he does, and they can see his passion for it.”

Fortune Cycle is located at 901 W. Fourth St. in Sterling and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.