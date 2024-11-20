Five Sauk Valley girls basketball players to watch in 2024-25

Here are five of the top returning all-area players in the Sauk Valley area this season.

Madison Austin, Sterling, sr., F

The 6-foot-3 forward is signed to play for Illinois State University. Last season, she averaged 12 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks last season as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association special mention All-State pick in Class 3A. She was also second-team all-Western Big 6 Conference and shot 51.7 % from the field.

Sterling’s Madison Austin looks to the hoop against Knoxville Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Camrynn Jones, Polo, jr., G

The 5-8 guard averaged 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block per game last season as a unanimous first-team all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference South pick. She is on pace to eclipse 1,000 career points this season.

Polo's Camrynn Jones (4) drives to the basket against Oregon's Madison Shaffer (1) and Ella Dannhorn (3) during a game at Polo High School last season. (Earleen Hinton)

Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland, sr., F

The 5-11 forward averaged 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, one assist, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game as a first-team all-NUIC South pick last season. She also shot 46.3% from the field as Eastland went 12-0 in conference play. She and fellow senior Trixie Carroll (11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds per game last season) look to be a formidable duo once again this winter.

Eastland’s Olivia Klinefelter works below the basket against Dixon’s Makenzie Toms and Katie Drew last season at Dixon High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Camryn Veltrop, Morrison, sr., PF/C

The 6-2 post is the reigning SVM girls basketball player of the year and the Fillies all-time leading scorer. She averaged 21.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks last season as an Illinois Media Class 2A All-State first-team selection. She was also an IBCA Class 2A first-team All-State pick and unanimous first-team all-Three Rivers West selection for the second straight season. She shot 63% from the field. Veltrop is also 65 boards away from the school’s career rebound record set by her older sister, Shelby.

Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop, the 2023-24 Sauk Valley Media girls basketball player of the year. (Alex T. Paschal)

Hallie Williamson, Dixon, sr., F

The 6-foot forward averaged 12 points, five rebounds and one assist per game as a first-team all-Big Northern Conference pick last season. She helped Dixon make a run to the Elite Eight that included winning its first sectional title since winning two straight sectional plaques in 1989 and 1990.