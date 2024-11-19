Table 52 restaurant opens in Prophetstown

(From left) Bryson Allen, Sarah Hampton, Bridget Allen, Bain Britt, Layne Morgan and Brayden Allen are shown Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at Table 52, a new restaurant in Prophetstown. (Brandon Clark)

PROPHETSTOWN — A new restaurant has opened its doors in Prophetstown.

Table 52 is an Italian cuisine restaurant owned and operated by Shannon Deguzman, her children Brayden Allen, Bridget Allen, Bryson Allen and their partners, Sarah Hampton and Layne Morgan. The restaurant, which had a soft opening Nov. 16, currently offers a limited menu for delivery and carry out while they are putting the final touches on their dining room.

“We truly appreciate the patience and warm reception we’ve had from the community,” Hampton said. “If we had started this business in a big city where everyone are strangers, I don’t think they would have been as nice and that says a lot about this community.”

The family previously ran two other restaurants in Colorado before Deguzman moved to Prophetstown to be closer to family.

“Shannon moved to Prophetstown to be closer to me and Brayden,” Morgan said. “She was looking to open a restaurant, and when we came in this place, it just seemed perfect because all the equipment was already here, and we kind of knew that it was going to be the one.”

Bryson said the news came suddenly.

“We had just came from Colorado at the end of September, and like a week before they came out here, that’s when my mom was like, ‘Oh, we bought a restaurant.’ It was a bit of a surprise for all of us.”

Sarah, Layne and Bridget manage the front of the restaurant while Bryson and Brayden cook in the back. Some of the food may take a little longer to make, but Brayden said that is because every dish is made to order.

“When it comes to alfredo [sauce], I don’t keep a big boiling pot of white sauce next to me,” Brayden said. “Freshness is key.”

Brayden said the menu will have expanded offerings once the dining room is open, which the family hopes will be some time in December.

“I feel like this was a dream come true for all of us,” Hampton said. “We’re just really proud of how much hard work and elbow grease we’ve put into this place and we can’t wait to see the turnout once this dining room opens. I’m ready to see it packed.”

Table 52 is located at 3 Victoria Drive and open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.