Sterling girls basketball looks to build off last season’s turnaround

Featuring an agile, multitalented group led by 6-foot-3 Illinois State signee Madison Austin, Sterling hopes to build upon last season’s turnaround in the win column.

Following a 3-27 record including an 0-14 mark in the Western Big 6 Conference two seasons ago, the Golden Warriors went 14-16 last season and 5-8 in the Big 6, taking fifth.

Coach Taylor Jackson said the team will be competitive again this season.

“I really think that we have a group that has learned a lot over the last few years,” she said. “We’ve taken our lumps in this conference, and I think that they know what it’s going to take to be able to pull out some big wins in this conference. And I think that they’ve worked really hard to put themselves in a good position for that.”

In addition to Austin, Delali Amankwa played significant minutes, along with Nia Harris and Jossy James as freshmen.

In its season-opening 69-39 win over Sherrard, Sterling had five players score in double figures – Amankwa (13 points), Harris (10), Jae James (13), Austin (11) and Jossy James (10).

Jackson said Austin, who also just wrapped up a standout swim career, has continued to improve.

“I think she’s grown and progressed in front of our eyes, really,” she said. “The work she’s put in has really set her up for a really nice senior season.”

That includes continuing to get more comfortable away from the basket.

“She’s what I would call a gym rat, and I think that she’s really worked on her game,” Jackson said. “Between her and Jossy James, our sophomore guard, I think the two of them, they love the gym. And it’s evident in the way that their game has progressed from last year to this year.”

Jackson said the Warriors can play with pace.

“I think we have a really fast team,” she said. “I think we have the ability to push the ball really well in transition,” she said. “We really want to get up and have a high pressure, high intensity defense and cause other teams to speed up a little bit.

“I think we’ve got the group that can pull that off this year.”

Sterling’s Delali Amankwa drives against United Township’s Shawntia Lewis last season. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Jackson said Harris is another play who has grown “tremendously” in the offseason.

“She’s worked really hard in the weight room, and she is just starting to understand her athletic ability and how that transfers over to the basketball court,” she said. “We’re excited to see the role she’s going to play for us.”

Senior Taah Liberty, also a standout in track, is one of the fastest kids in the conference, Jackson said.

“She’ll give us some really good minutes,” she said, “especially defensively, as well.”

The team littered with multisport athletes looks to have some depth this year.

“We love having multisport kids because they bring their strengths from their other sport into our sport,” Jackson said. “It allows us to be a little bit more diverse. I think they were all excited for basketball season to start, which is fun.”

Meet the Golden Warriors

Coach: Taylor Jackson (8th season)

Last season: 14-16, 5-8 Big 6 (5th)

Returning starters: Madison Austin, 6-5, sr., F; Delali Amankwa, 5-6, sr., G; Jossy James, 5-3, so., G

Other top returners: Nia Harris, 5-8, so., G; Jae James, 5-4, jr., G; Taah Liberty, 5-4, sr., G, Nat Eddinger, 6-1., sr., F

Key varsity newcomers: Alivia Gibson, 5-7, jr., G; Macie Lofgren, 6-0, jr., C

Worth noting: Sterling won 11 more games last season after going 3-27 and 0-14 in conference the prior season. Austin is an Illinois State signee and averaged 12 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks last season. The Golden Warriors fell 41-27 to Dixon in the regional semifinals last season. With a number of other Big 6 teams looking to rebuild after key losses to graduation, Sterling is in good position on paper.

“We have a lot of varsity experience returning,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of players who have put in a tremendous amount of time this offseason to make themselves better and to prepare for this season. Our group is fast and aggressive, and I think this will be fun to watch and make us competitive throughout the season.”