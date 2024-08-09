Girls basketball: Sterling's Madison Austin commits to Illinois State

After receiving about 18 offers, Sterling senior Madison Austin made her college decision official on Wednesday.

Austin verbally committed to continue her academic and basketball career at Illinois State in Normal. She plans to sign her National Letter of Intent in November.

Austin felt the NCAA Division-I Redbirds were a fit after attending a team camp and visit in June. She said Bowling Green and Northern Illinois were two other finalists.

“The thing that really stuck out for me at Illinois State was the feeling and sense of being home,” she said. “The coaches are just really welcoming and all the players are welcoming. It was just a great experience.”

Her twin sister, Kate, will also be attending ISU and plans to be a manager for the basketball team.

Austin, a 6-foot-3 power forward, is also a talented swimmer and has ran track and field.

She only started playing basketball her freshman year and believes she still has lots of room for growth.

She averaged 12 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks a game as a junior. She was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association special mention All-State pick in Class 3A, as well as an All-Western Big 6 Conference second-team selection.

“I’m pretty versatile, so they are just excited to keep developing me,” Austin said of what the coaches said of her. “And I have not reached my full potential yet.”

Austin said the environment and community helped make Illinois State her pick. Being a couple hours from home and her friends and family also was a factor.

Illinois State, which is coached by Kristen Gillespie, went 22-12 last year and finished third in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Austin said putting in the work with her team in high school and in the offseason was big for her development. She played with Example Sports AAU where she trained with 6-foot-5 United Township grad Lorena Awou, a freshman at North Carolina State, along with Davenport North senior Divine Bourrage and Whitney Young’s Destiny Jackson, two of the top players in their class.

“It was great to play with girls that have the same goal of college basketball,” Austin said. “Just pushing each other and giving each other feedback and helping each other improve no matter what.”

Sterling’s Madison Austin puts up a shot against Galesburg’s Josslyn Peck. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“We are so excited about Madison’s commitment to ISU,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “She has put in an incredible amount of time and effort to make this happen. She is a player that loves the game and the gym and is willing to be pushed to continue to improve. ISU will be a great fit for her. Their coaching staff is amazing and she will continue to thrive. And we are excited to get to watch her play.”

Austin’s older brother, Lucas, was also a standout basketball player. He’s headed into his freshman year as a lineman on the West Virginia football team. Her dad, Jason, played college basketball and her mom, Karina, played soccer at North Park University.

Committing to a team before her senior year started has provided some peace of mind for Austin as she continues to improve her game.

“I’m really excited,” she said, “just to get to learn more about the program and team as I get ready for my freshman year there.”