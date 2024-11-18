Experience, talent could mean big things for Dixon

Things will be different for the Dixon girls basketball team this season.

With all new starters last year, the Duchesses won their first regional championship since 2002-03 and their first sectional crown since back-to-back titles in 1988-89 and 1989-90.

Coming into this season, Dixon lost just three players off of that Elite Eight team and hope that postseason experience translates into success.

“I think our expectations are a little higher this year because we know how good we are and how good we can be,” senior guard Bailey Tegeler said. “I think that we can go farther than last year because we know what it takes.

“I think we have a lot more pressure this year than we did last year; we have a target on our back this year, for sure. People are going to want to come in and beat us, and we’ve just got to work harder. But we know what to expect, and I think we’re ready for that challenge.”

Tegeler is one of just three seniors on this year’s team, along with forwards Makenzie Toms and Hallie Williamson. But juniors Reese Dambman, Kiley Gaither, Morgan Hargrave, Presley Lappin and Addy Lohse and sophomore Ahmyrie McGowan all played a part in the magical ride last year, meaning there’s a lot of familiar faces on the roster.

“I think there is a lot of leadership on our team, because a lot of our players have so much experience,” Williamson said. “Any one of us can step up and lead, but I feel like the seniors have a bigger role to play. We also have some new younger players on the team, so we have to show them how things are done.

“Once we got the volleyball girls back after they won regionals, it was just like nothing had changed from last year. It was just about getting back into rhythm with everything. I think we’re all excited to see what we can do.”

oms was one of those volleyball players who tasted success this fall, and that should only add to the hunger this team has to win another plaque for the trophy case.

She’s happy to see that the Duchesses haven’t lost a step when it comes to jelling on the court.

Dixon’s Ahmyrie McGowan puts up a shot against LaSalle-Peru last season in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

“It’s definitely really easy to get into that groove right away. We’ve been scrimmaging, and that looks good with how we’re working together as a team,” Toms said. “It’s definitely a different game now without the three seniors from last year, but over the summer we put in a lot of work, and I think our team chemistry got a lot better.

“I think things definitely will be different because with winning sectionals last year, everybody’s going to want to beat us. We just have to work harder and make sure we want it just as bad. I’m excited to see what it looks like this year.”

That team chemistry has been forged on the court in pressure situations, and the bond these Duchesses have formed is strong because of it. With everybody on the same wavelength, it will be easy for each player to focus on what it will take from them to help the team win.

“We’re all really close, we’ve all played with each other for a long time, we’re all best friends. It feels like a family,” Tegeler said. “I think we’re going to fill in our roles pretty quick; we don’t really have that many new girls like we did last year, and that’s been really good for us working together.”

“I think the key to the season is just working hard, and also good team chemistry,” Williamson added. “I think that pushes every team that goes far, so if we have that and just work hard and push each other, I think that will get us as far as we can go this year.”

There are always lofty goals for the Duchesses, but those aren’t ever the focus for a Luke Ravlin-coached team. Now in his 14th season at the helm, Ravlin’s players know that a small-picture approach is what it takes to get where they want to go.

It also helps take the focus off that target on their backs and put it on the next opponent, the next game.

“I would guess teams will be ready for us, but we’ll just treat it the same way,” Ravlin said. “We’re going to go one day at a time, try and get a little bit better every day, play a little bit harder every day, and hopefully things take care of themselves.

“I think that the group that we had last year kind of fell into their roles pretty quickly, and I think this group will do the same thing. It just takes getting out on the floor together and playing a little bit to see really who’s going to be where and who’s going to do what. But I think they’re ready.”

About the Duchesses

Coach: Luke Ravlin (14th season, 251-130)

Last season: 27-7, 7-2 BNC (3rd)

Returning starters: Reese Dambman, 5-7 jr. G; Hallie Williamson, 6-1 sr. F

Key returners: Kiley Gaither, 5-7 jr. G; Morgan Hargrave, 5-7 jr. G; Presley Lappin, 5-6 jr. G; Addy Lohse, 5-7 jr. G; Ahmyrie McGowan, 5-10 so. F; Bailey Tegeler, 5-3 sr. G; Makenzie Toms, 5-9 sr. F

Key newcomers: Lucy Feick, 6-1 jr. F; Abby Hicks, 5-6 so. G

Worth noting: Dixon lost 46-24 to eventual state champion Lincoln in the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Supersectional last season and returns all but three players from its sectional championship team. It was Dixon’s first sectional title since back-to-back titles in 1988-89 and 1989-90. The Duchesses also claimed their first regional since 2002-03 while notching their sixth 20-win season in the last seven (they went 11-4 in the COVID year 2020-21). Dixon has nine straight winning seasons, and have won at least 11 games in all 13 seasons of Ravlin’s tenure.

“We’ve got a lot of talent, and we’re finding our way, just filling in the spots that we did lose,” Ravlin said. “I think that we’ve got a chance to be pretty good by the end of the year.”