Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Nov. 2-8

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Patrick D. Kelsey and Luanne E. Kelsey to Patrick E. Kelsey, trustee, Luanne E. Kelsey, trustee, and PLK Trust, two parcels in May Township, $0.

Otto E. Hicks and Ruth Hicks to Donald Pekofske, 229 S. Mason Ave., Amboy, $65,000.

Jared L. Meyer and Katelynn E. Meyer to Tyler and Dylan Mullins, 1905 Mellugins Grove Road, Rochelle, $285,000.

Stanley E. Swenson and Marian E. Swenson to Veronica Espino Perez, 311 S. Viking Vie, Lee, $155,000.

Lyle R. Sword to Lori L. Patterson, one parcel in Ashton Township, $10,000.

Ginger Martinez to Grazyna Chalustowska, one parcel in Nelson Township, $5,500.

Daniel Huene to Posterity Management LLC, 404 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $0.

Richard McQuality Jr. and Kyle McQuality to Route 52 Self Storage LLC, 672 U.S. Highway 52, Amboy, $625,000.

Edward E. Clayton to Timothy E. McCaffrey, 330 S. Washington Ave., Amboy, $51,000.

Jodi E. Loomis and Deann A. Loomis to Jon D. Arneson and Anne M. Arneson, 2144 Swarts Road, Dixon, $240,000.

Sharon L. Bell and Sheila E. Haage to Stacie L. Obman and Michael Petkovich, one parcel in May Township, $28,000.

Russell T. Sergent to James Wayne Armes and Jennifer Nicole Armes, one parcel in May Township, $6,000.

Julio Neri to Jacquelyne Wachewicz, one parcel in May Township, $15,000.

Dustin F. Vock, Jordan Vock and Jordan Black to Evan Giblin, 1309 Bonnie Ave., Dixon, $160,000.

James A. Nagel and Janet S. Nagel to Francisco J. Perales Briseno, 200 S. John St., Sublette, $152,000.

Jane E. Tune and Edward W. Tune to Brian Shaner, 167 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Matthew S. Mayfield to David T. Brown and James M. Brown, 3507 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $183,000.

Quit claim deeds

Joseph A. Weinzierl and Barbara E. Weinzierl to Thomas J. Weinzierl, 2248 U.S. Route 30, West Brooklyn, $0.

Joseph A. Weinzierl and Barbara E. Weinzierl to Thomas J. Weinzierl, Dian E. Zajac and Lisa M. Palmer, 1126 Brooklyn Road, West Brooklyn, $0.

Maria O. Leal to Paul J. Leal, trustee, and Paul J. Leal Estate Holdings Trust, 911 Long St., Dixon, $0.

Andrew Kalinowski to Brian Dopp, one parcel in Sublette Township, $0.

Trustee deeds

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., successor trustee, and Trust No. 127665 to John Rutkowski Trust and Nancy Rutkowski Trust, 404 Atkinson Road, Harmon, $1.

Deeds in trust

Treva Sarver, successor trustee, and Ruby Louise Lance Living Trust to Treva J. Sarver, trustee, and Treva J. Sarver Living Trust, 710 Division St., Dixon, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, and 1010 Chestnut St., Dixon, $0.

Treva and Rodney Sarver to Treva Sarver, trustee, and Treva Sarver Trust, 1557 Illinois Route 26, Dixon, $0.

Kathleen A. Hochstein to John D. Hochstein, trustee, and Kathleen A. Hochstein Irrevocable Trust, 1103 Center St., Dixon, $0.

Kathleen A. Hochstein to John D. Hochstein, trustee, and Kathleen A. Hochstein Irrevocable Trust, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Carol Krueger to Carol Krueger, trustee, and Carol Krueger Trust, 210 W. Chamberlin St., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Jeffrey R. Price to Shawna Korf, Paul Korf, Kaitlin Korf and Amanda Korf, 103 W. Phil Parkway, Forreston, $210,000.

Raymond D. Smith to Sue Stoos, 609 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $175,500.

Nathan and Chelsea Breiby to Mark and Julie Hurley, 6822 Baler Lane, Stillman Valley, $478,000.

Paul S. Hardenbrook and Colleen S. Hardenbrook to John B. Roe IV and Irene M. Roe, 1787 E. Water Road, Byron, $380,000.

Toni Buys Homes LLC to Noah Coyne and Madison Malugen, 905 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $159,000.

Maurice J. Bronkema, deceased by heirs, and Patricia D. Bronkema, deceased by heirs, to Michael Bragg, 204 W. Logan St., Forreston, $177,500.

Eric P. Lang and Krystal Lang to Catherine Lidinsky-Lang, one parcel in Rockvale Township and 210 E. Hillcrest Dr., Byron, $181,625.

Quit claim deeds

Clayton L. Lindsey and Brenda L. Lindsey to Clayton L. Lindsey, 5770 E. McGregor Road, Byron, $0.

William Edward Gerdes and Jane Gayle Gerdes to William Edward Gerdes, 203 W. Center St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Nikolas and Merri Cruz to Collective Home Services Inc. and Merri Cruz, 303 S. First Ave., Forreston, $0.

Roger A. Hickey, Roger A. Hickey, trustee, and Roger A. Hickey Trust to Mary Ann Hickey, trustee, and Mary Ann Hickey Trust, 8717 N. Rothwell Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Nicholas James. Pavlik to Nicholas James Pavlik to Emily Marie Pavlik, 316 W. Second St., Stillman Valley, $0.

Sharon J. Lauer and Sharon J. Jacklich to Sharon J. Lauer, 300 S. Third St., Oregon, $0.

Trustee deeds

Robert W. King, trustee, Robert W. King Trust 700, Deborah L. King, trustee, and Deborah L. King Trust 700 to Bruce Dvorak and Doris J. Dvorak, 2538 N. Stillman Road, Oregon, $275,000.

Larraine J. Ferris, trustee, and Wyatt Trust 951 to Tracey Arnaud, 800 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $150,000.

Agnew Law Office, trustee, and Vivian E. Louise Heitz Revocable Trust to Karolyn J. Hepp, 408 S. Maple Ave., Polo, $0.

Mark McGuire, trustee, Michael McGuire, trustee, and Craig E. McGuire Trust 2009 to Mark McGuire, trustee, Michael McGuire, trustee, and Craig E. McGuire Martial Trust, one parcel in Eagle Point Township, $0.

Mark McGuire, trustee, Michael McGuire, trustee, and Craig E. McGuire Trust 2009 to Mark McGuire, trustee, Michael McGuire, trustee, and Craig E. McGuire Martial Trust, 305 S. Lowell Park Road, Mt. Morris, and three parcels in Pine Creek Township, $0.

Paul Wiemken, trustee, Paul Wiemken Trust, Beverly Schott Wiemken, trustee, and Beverly Schott Wiemken Trust to Dan and Anita Weaver, two parcels in Woosung Township, 6149 S. Oakwood Lane, Polo, $179,000.

Francis Thomas Weaver, trustee, Francis Thomas Weaver Living trust, Patricia Maureen Weaver, trustee, and Patricia Maureen Weaver Living Trust to Francis Thomas Weaver and Patricia M. Weaver, 1015 N. Third St., Rochelle, $0.

Deeds in trust

Doris V. Duitsman to Doris V. Duitsman, trustee, and Doris V. Duitsman Living Trust, 17708 W. Eagle Point Road, Polo, $0.

Clayton L. Lindsey to Clayton L. Lindsey, trustee, and Clayton L. Lindsey Trust, 5770 E. McGregor Road, Byron, $0.

William and Diane Fischer to Diane Fischer, trustee, William Fischer, trustee, and Fischer Living Trust, 705 S. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $0.

Nancy R. Gale to Nancy R. Gale, trustee, and Nancy R. Gale Trust, 2906 N. German Church Road, Oregon, two parcels in Rockvale Township and 2818 N. German Church Road, Oregon, $0.

Charles E. McCourt and Brenda L. McCourt to Charles E. McCourt, trustee, Brenda L. McCourt, trustee, and McCourt Family Trust 1124, 407 S. Seventh St., Oregon, and 409 S. Seventh St., Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Carloss A. Gregory to Douglas Schwenk, 404 Circle Dr., Rock Falls, $49,900.

Kimberly A. Feary and Thomas A. Feary to Charlene Denise Mclain, 20532 Pilgrim Road, Chadwick, $255,000.

Thomas Frank Ridley to John Leal, 1901 New High St., Rock Falls, $158,000.

Sheila M. Sikardi, Carol Nutt, Ruth A. Hinderks Bell and Linda Douglas Herrin to Theresa M. Massa, 6909 Wilmot Road, Erie, $123,000.

Best Holding LLC to Prophetstown Township, 80 Grove St., Prophetstown, $675,000.

Jamie E. Wiersema, now known as Jamie E. Snyder, and Joseph Snyder to Katherine E. Ottens, 1101 15th Ave., Fulton, $95,000.

Raymond W. Helt and Deborah A. Helt to Nathan L. Cassens and Matthew N. Habben, 2 E. Seventh St., Sterling, $50,000.

Tyler M. Shaw and Sarah Shaw to Dana K. Covey, 27428 Fulfs Road, Sterling, $168,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Miriam Guzman, 17860 Spring Valley Road, Morrison, $89,900.

David T. Thomas to Jeffry W. Thomas and Pamela A. Thomas, 8049 Grennan Road, Fenton, $0.

Jefferey L. Chelstrom and Lori M. Chelstrom to Raymond C. Vos and Lisa J. Vos, 15291 Clark Road, Chadwick, $115,900.

Scott and Laura Miller to Timothy Wayne Anderson and Steve Steinhagen, 1406 Mineral Springs Road, Sterling, $275,000.

Beverly J. Williamson to Lance E. Williamson, 322 Martin Road, Rock Falls, $34,500.

Timothy W. Anderson to Diana L. Ackland, 306 Walnut St., Prophetstown, $148,500.

Gheorghe Ciprian Vasu to Kyle and Lindsy Stumpenhorst, one parcel in Montmorency Township, $30,000.

Sandra K. Plautz to Ian L. Wankerl and Stephanie N. Wankerl, 203 E. Riverside Dr., Prophetstown, $150,500.

Bruce A. Zaagman, Lisa A. Zaagman, William D. Hartshorn and Sandra L. Hudson to Larry G. McCormick Trust and Mary R. McCormick Trust, seven parcels in Lyndon Township, 7971 Ogden Road, Lyndon, and one parcel, $0.

Dara Southard, Shandra Helman and Chris D. Feldthouse estate to Weldy D. Cruz and Cervando Cruz Cabrera, 1202 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $89,000.

Daniel B. Kolar and Diane L. Kolar to Kyle and Lindsy Stumpenhorst, one parcel in Montmorency Township, $31,000.

Wendy Sanders to John E. Martin, 405 E. Main St., Morrison, $0.

Jesse W. Wright and Stephanie Wright to Dylan R. Keller and Brooke E. Keller, 13501 Prairie Center Road, Morrison, $220,000.

Quit claim deeds

Lindsley Chattic to Lindsley A. Chattic, 17010 Hoover Road, Sterling, $0.

Maria O. Leal to Paul J. Leal Trust, 30938 Hahnaman Road, Deer Grove, $0.

David Ray Cargill and Laura Jean Cargill to David Ray Cargill, 22074 Buell Road, Sterling, $0.

H. Curtis Plautz to Sandra K. Plautz, 203 E. Riverside Dr., Prophetstown, $0.

Kelly A. Kuehl to Douglas H. Kuehl, 17519 Carroll Road, Morrison, $0.

Kelly A. Kuehl to Douglas H. Kuehl, one parcel in Ustick Township, $0.

Kelly A. Kuehl to Douglas H. Kuehl, two parcels in Ustick Township, $0.

Glen Erickson and Lisa Erickson, 1104 W. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustee deeds

Cathy Dieterle Family Trust and Daryl Dieterle Family Trust to L. Douglas Rombout, 1724 Freeport Road, Sterling, $70,000.

Richard C. Vandermyde Trust and Barbara A. Vandermyde Trust to Kevin M. Larsen and Serena J. Larsen, formerly known as Serena J. Lawfer, 12910 Yager Road, Morrison, $215,000.

Thomas Nile Hager trust to Thomas N. Hager, trustee, Kathy L. Hager, trustee, and Hager Family Trust, 812 E. Fifth St., Sterling, $50,000.

Michael G. May trust and Cheryl A. May Trust to Mark and Barbara Peterson, 15321 Ebson Road, Fulton, $580,000.

Deeds

Harriet Marie Waters estate to Milena Borisova Petrova, 501 12th Ave., Rock Falls, $110,000.

Loyd L. Pyron and Kathy S. Pyron to Loyd L. Pyron Trust and Kathy S. Pyron Trust, 602 W. 19th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office