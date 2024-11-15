Woodard is a Rock Falls High School student of the month

ROCK FALLS — McKenzie Woodard has been named a November student of the month at Rock Falls High School.

A senior, she is the daughter of Robin and Eric Woodard and has a brother, Josh.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I have enjoyed my math classes with Ms. Simester (calculus and pre-calculus). It is nice to have a teacher who cares about my schooling beyond high school and pushes me to go beyond the bare minimum. Ms. Simester is a teacher I look up to, as these classes have made me want to teach math in the future. These classes have taught me that good grades are not just handed out: I have to work for them.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend a four-year college and major in middle-level teacher education.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite activities are managing sports and student teaching. I have managed wrestling for seven years, and have learned a lot through it. I developed my passion for photography because of wrestling. I have also made a lot of friendships because of wrestling. I student teach, but I enjoy teaching more each day I get to go. I get to make connections with all of my students and feel accomplished when they are successful.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: All of the high school sports events I take pictures at. I love these events because I get to take pictures while also getting to be a part of the student section. Plus, it is pretty cool getting to see everyone use my pictures.

What is your hope for the future?: In the future, I hope to love what my life has become. I want to keep learning from new experiences and hope to be someone that other people can look up to.