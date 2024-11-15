Convicted Sterling arsonist’s request to reconsider 3 life prison sentences denied

MORRISON – A Whiteside County judge on Thursday denied a Rock Falls man’s request to reconsider the three life prison sentences he was given in connection with a June 2020 Sterling fire that killed three people and injured several others.

Steven W. Coleman, 45, was sentenced Oct. 17 to three consecutive life sentences and another 105 years in prison for setting the fatal fire at the Western Apartments in Sterling that killed Celina Serrano, 13, Shyla Walker, 8, of Davenport, Iowa, and neighbor Carrie A. (Hall) Hose, 49.

Steven W. Coleman speaks with attorney Dana McCormick Thursday, July 18, 2024 at his Whiteside County trial. (Alex T. Paschal)

His court appearance Thursday was one of a string of hearings he’s had in the wake of his July jury trial and subsequent conviction, which not only led to the three life sentences but to an additional 105 years in prison. He also was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with a mandatory 85% to be served, for each of three counts of aggravated arson in regard to severe injuries suffered by two residents and a Dixon firefighter at the scene, for a total of 90 years. On the final count, a residential arson charge, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

[ Rock Falls man found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder ]

A jury found him guilty of the charges July 19 after a five-day trial, agreeing with the prosecution that Coleman set the fire in retaliation for a drug deal in which the cocaine he thought he was purchasing turned out to be fake. The sentences are to be served back to back and he will not be eligible for parole.

Coleman later filed a motion stating he had ineffective counsel and was seeking a new trial. During a Sept. 18 hearing, Coleman told Whiteside County Circuit Court Judge Trish Senneff that Dana McCormick, the public defender who represented him at his criminal trial, was unable to effectively represent him because her boss, James Fagerman, was employed as an attorney with Sterling law firm Mertes & Mertes at the time charges were filed four years ago.

Mertes & Mertes is the law firm representing fire victims in a $100 million civil lawsuit that names Coleman as a defendant, he said. Ruling from the bench, Senneff said she found no evidence of a conflict of interest.

[ Judge denies Rock Falls man’s claims of ineffective counsel at Western Apartments murder trial ]

Coleman was again in court Sept. 26, this time asking for a new trial. Senneff again ruled against Coleman, saying the presented evidence led the jury to return a guilty verdict.

“He coerced his brother to give him a ride” to the area of the Western Apartments and took a gas can along with him, Senneff said at that hearing. Accelerant was detected at the fire scene, his personal cellphone was found near the scene shortly after, he called his brother the next day to look in his vehicle for Coleman’s lost cellphone and then made incriminating statements that linked him to the fire, she said.

“I don’t see how the jury could have come up with any other verdict,” Senneff said.

[ Judge denies Sterling arsonist’s new trial request, says evidence shows his actions killed three people ]

He was sentenced Oct. 17. In a motion to reconsider his sentence filed five days later, Coleman argued the court did not take into consideration each and every factor in mitigation when determining the sentence, that the court placed insufficient weight on the factors in mitigation and that the sentences imposed were excessive in light of the spirit and purpose of the law.

[ Rock Falls man sentenced to 3 life prison terms plus 105 years for setting fatal 2020 Sterling apartment fire ]

A hearing was set for Nov. 18 but was moved up to Thursday due to a court scheduling conflict. After hearing arguments, Senneff at that time denied his motion to reconsider, leaving his original sentence in place.