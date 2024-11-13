Woodlawn Arts Academy winter art exhibit opens Dec. 13 in Sterling

Ryan Jandrey's artwork will be among pieces on display during Woodlawn Arts Academy's Winter Exhibit that will open Dec. 13 at the academy. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy will open its 2024-25 winter art exhibit, “Portraits: Faces in Art,” on Friday, Dec. 13.

“Portraits” features works by local artists Matt Jagitsch, Ryan Jandrey and Heather Shore. The public is invited to attend the opening reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling. The artists will be present. Refreshments will be available.

Artwork will remain on display through Feb. 7, and the exhibit is free and open to the public during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties. Woodlawn Arts Academy acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council. Registration is available throughout the year for various programs. Visit WoodlawnArtsAcademy.com for details on programs and financial assistance.

During the year, the academy presents three other exhibits. The 2025 Student-Teacher Art Exhibit, featuring artwork by area students and their teachers, opens Feb. 21. The 2025 Summer Art Exhibit will open in May. The 2025 Juried Art Exhibit will open in late August.

In addition to the featured exhibits, the winter and summer exhibits’ opening receptions will feature artwork from Woodlawn Arts Academy’s Exploration Art School students and students from other WAA visual arts classes.