Sterling Knights of Columbus Council 662 to host Thanksgiving dinner for Sauk Valley seniors Nov. 24

STERLING — Sterling Knights of Columbus Council No. 662 and the St. Mary’s Altar & Rosary Society are hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner for Sauk Valley seniors on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Sterling Knights of Columbus Council 662 member John Gehrke said the dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Center Hall, 600 Ave. B in Sterling. Seniors can dine in or take their meal to go, with a limit of two.

“We’ve been doing this for over 25 years,” Gehrke said. “Last year, we served 270 seniors.”

Gehrke said the Sterling Knights of Columbus Council will be preparing the meal, and there is no need to RSVP.

“Just come on in,” Gehrke said. “We’ll have the turkey, the dressing, the mashed potatoes, the pies, my famous stuffing and all that stuff there for ya.”