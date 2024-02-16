Sterling Knights of Columbus host fish fries

A cross stands outside of St. Mary's Church in Sterling. (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING — Sterling Knights of Columbus Council No. 662 is hosting a series of fish fries through March 29.

Meals are available from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 16, Feb. 23, March 1, March 8, March 15, March 22 and March 29 at St. Mary’s Parish Center, Bales Hall, 600 Ave. B, Sterling.

Carry outs are available for pickup at 5 p.m. by calling 1-779-251-3654. Cost is $14. Children’s portion meals are $11.

The menu offers a whole deep-fried catfish dinner, deep-fried boneless perch fillet dinner or baked Alaskan whitefish fillet dinner. All dinners include coleslaw, French fries or baked potato and coffee.

St. Mary’s Church youth group will be selling desserts.