Long-time volunteer Harris steps away from Dixon Habitat for Humanity work

Dixon Habitat for Humanity Chairwoman for Family Support Clara Harris tours the latest home being built by the program. After 30-plus years, Harris is retiring from the volunteer position. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — It took a shared decorating project and a chit chat with a new homeowner to direct Clara Harris to a 30-year journey.

In 1992, Harris’ brother was one of a handful of locals to start the Dixon Habitat for Humanity chapter.

“My brother called me one day and asked if I’d help the new owner put up a [wallpaper] border in a bedroom,” she said. “I was then asked if I’d join the board.”

Becoming a homeowner through the local Habitat for Humanity program starts with Harris, who has held the position of chairwoman for Family Support for 28 of the 30 years she has been with the program.

At the time they’re selected, the potential homeowners are notified and given to their advocate.

“We take them on that journey, from that day, until the end when we dedicate the home,” Harris said.

There are rules that selected homeowners must follow in order to take ownership; Harris is there to mentor and guide them through their “sweatequity,” work required from the selected owners before and during construction of the house. This ranges from construction of the house to applying for grants.

“I want them to be proud of the home they are building, and to do all the things they need to do,” Harris said.

As the longest-serving board member, Harris knows the impact DHFH has made on the community. A letter sent to the resigning member from one homeowner reads: “Every good and great community is built on a foundation of love, character and generosity, in which Clara Harris is a major asset in this community.” Another reads: “Habitat for Humanity, To say it is a blessing is an understatement.”

“It’s been a long journey but most of my homeowners are family to me,” Harris said. “We build good, solid foundations and we’ve changed the lives of 30 different families.”

Harris received the 2015 Habitat for Humanity Hero Award, and was later recognized by Discover Dixon for her volunteer work for DHFH and Goodfellows of Lee County. She will continue volunteering with Goodfellows.