Whiteside Forum to host ‘Aging, Caregiving, and Resources’ presentation Nov. 26 in Morrison

The Whiteside Forum will host the presentation “Aging, Caregiving, and Resources” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library, Morrison.

MORRISON — Are you or your parents elderly and wonder what to expect and what resources are available to cope as health and vigor decline?

If so, you are invited to a Nov. 26 presentation and discussion on “Aging, Caregiving, and Resources” sponsored by the Whiteside Forum. Panel members include Emily Hammer, executive director of the Whiteside County Senior Center in Sterling; Karla Burn, marketing director at Resthave Care & Rehabilitation in Morrison; and Chris Burks, social worker at Resthave. They will give short presentations and then lead a discussion.

The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about this event or The Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami by text at 815-718-5347 or email marcadami53@gmail.com.