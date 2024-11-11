Dixon celebrates Veterans Day

Retired U.S. Army Col. Jerry Newman (right) shakes hands with retired U.S. Army Cpl. Wilbur Maves, of Dixon, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, after the conclusion of a Veterans Day ceremony at Dixon's Veterans Memorial Park. (Alexa Zoellner)

DIXON — Dozens of people gathered Monday at Veterans Memorial Park in Dixon for a Veterans Day ceremony.

The 11 a.m. event was hosted by the Dixon Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 540 in conjunction with the Veterans Memorial Park Commission.

VFW 540 Service Officer and Past Commander Tom Bushman served as the master of ceremonies. Bushman was a staff sergeant in the Army, and also is the Lee County Honor Flight chairperson.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Jerry Newman served as the keynote speaker. Newman grew up in Dixon and now lives in Oregon.

A rifle volley was performed by the Marine Corp Detachment and Chris Hammit played taps. The Honor Guard was a mix of members of the VFW 540 and the Dixon American Legion Post 12.