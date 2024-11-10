Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Oct. 26 to Nov. 1

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Dixon Service Station LLC to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 522 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

Daniel Huene to Posterity Management LLC Series 5, 402 S. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $1.

Marx Ponnet Saintelus and Anne S. Saintelus to Ronald Gruber, 1501 Eadens Place, Dixon, $155,000.

Chad E. Geuther and Allison J. Geuther to Zane M. Murphy, 784 Searls Road, Amboy, $235,000.

Walter Louis Reynolds Jr. and Deborah Jean Reynolds to Robert G. Shearer, one parcel in May Township, $30,000.

Barbara L. Ohlinger to Derek Andrew Jarvis, one parcel in Reynolds Township, $580,755.

Otis G. Ward, Douglas B. Ward, co-executor, Diana L. Miller, co-executor, and Ethel I. Ward to Bryce D. Stanley and Megan L. Stanley, 1981 Lenox Road, Dixon, $150,000.

Timothy Palmer and Lora Kathleen Palmer to Riley Joseph Mehrens, 416 E. Third St., Dixon, $130,000.

Michelle A. Koonce to Quentin A. Love, two parcels in May Township, $20,000.

Annie M. Bettenhausen to Zachary Eschen, Ashley Kubatzke and Brian Johnson, 912 Cooper St., Dixon, $127,600.

Mark A. Swope to Pablo Rivera, 2512 Shaw Road, West Brooklyn, $195,000.

Darrin G. Smith and Michelle R. Smith to James D. Talley, 1103 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $173,000.

Don Allen Henrickson to Dustin Funderberg, 363 Wheaton Ave., Dixon, $95,000.

Dale Adams, Harold E. Adams, Dale Adams, trustee, and Dorothy L. Adams Residuary Trust to 4-D Farms Inc. and Peter Dillon, 277 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $1,160,390.

Marty Allan Fane to Chelsea L. Smith and David Allen Ide, 1412 Hemlock Ave., Dixon, $130,000.

Cheri Dunn to Tianna R. Blumhoff and Dylan Patrick Blumhoff, 1127 Long St., Dixon, $60,000.

Marlin R. Jensen to Alyssa A. Bonnette and Tyler Hanrahan, 1567 Joliet Way, Dixon, $185,000.

Veronica Dietz, Kelley Scott Thies and Constance L. Barnes to Susan E. Levan, 316 Apple St., Dixon, $65,650.

Timothy J. Wadsworth, trustee, William F. Wadsworth Revocable Trust and William F. Wadsworth to Timothy J. Wadsworth, trustee, Carol Ortgiesen Trust and William F. Wadsworth Revocable Trust, 841 Riverside Dr., Dixon, $0.

Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Timothy Trier, 306 Central Place, Dixon, $28,000.

Coventine Fidis to 841 N. Galena Ave. LLC, 841 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

Coventine Fidis to Two Oaks Farms LLC, four parcels in Palmyra Township, $0.

Thomas Greyer to Cynthia Shannon Hutchison, 502 Lions Dr., Paw Paw, $15,000.

St. Mary’s Cement US LLC to Richard B. Tignino Jr., one parcel in Dixon Township, $306,000.

Sauk Valley Properties LLC and Beth A. Wilson to Flynnies Kitchen LLC, 92 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $70,000.

Quit claim deeds

Richard A. Petitt Jr. and Richard A. Petitt to Franklin Oaks LLC, 1580 Old Mill Road, Franklin Grove, $0.

Charles L. Osborne and Billie J. Osborne to Charles L. Osborne, trustee, Charles L. Osborne Trust, Billie J. Osborne, trustee, and Billie J. Osborne Trust, 104 W. Brown St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Jack Donald Minnaert Jr. to Jack Donald Minnaert Jr. and Sylvia J. Mannaert, 610 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

Kandy S. Wright to Phillip H. Wright, 1 E. U.S. Highway 30, Rock Falls, $0.

Diane Pankhurst, Dorothy Adams and Harold Adams to Dale Adams, 277 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $0.

Corey Pankhurst and Harold Adams to Dale Adams, 277 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $0.

Nikolaus Pankhurst and Harold Adams to Dale Adams, 277 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $0.

Guy and Sheila Covell to Guy and Sheila Covell, one parcel in Nelson Township, $0.

Joseph Sbarboro, trustee, and Joseph Sbarboro Revocable Trust to Donald F. Noble Jr., one parcel in Amboy Township, $0.

Trustee deeds

Gary E. Gonigam Trustee, Greg A. Gonigam, trustee, Louis E. Gonigam Family Trust, Louis E. Gonigam Living Trust, Geraldine M. Gonigam Trust and Geraldine M. Gonigam Living Trust to Greg A. Gonigam, one parcel in Hamilton Township, $0.

Sylvia Leffelman, trustee, and Sylvia Leffelman Trust to Richard D. Berkeley and Lavonne S. Berkeley, three parcels in Sublette Township, $40,000.

Barbara Gallisath, trustee, and Gallisath Irrevocable Trust to Michael H. Zinke, trustee, Michael H. Zinke Declaration of Trust, Linda A. Zinke, trustee, and Linda A. Zinke Declaration of Trust, one parcel in Lee Center Township, $664,400.

Barbara Gallisath, trustee, and Gallisath Irrevocable Trust to Devin and Katie Henkel, one parcel in Brooklyn Township, $951,161.

Charles R. Murphy, trustee, Charles R. Murphy Trust, Jane Murphy, trustee, and Jane Murphy Trust to Scenic Bluff LLC, 1245 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $750,000.

Executors deeds

Otis G. Ward, Douglas B. Ward, co-executor, and Diana L. Miller, co-executor, to Bryce D. Stanley and Megan L. Stanley, 1981 Lenox Road, Dixon, $150,000.

Veronica Dietz, executor, and Curt D. Barnes to Susan E. Levan, 316 Apple St., Dixon, $65,650.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County sheriff, Thomas V. D’Amico Jeffrey Giacobbe and the city of Dixon to Fifth Third Bank NA, 916 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $0.

Lee County sheriff, Wesley A. Morss and Kipp Meyers to Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York, JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, trustee, and Bear Stearns Trust 2005-SDA, 417 Monroe Ave., Dixon, $0.

Deeds in trust

John M. Jacobs and Elizabeth Jane Jacobs to John M. Jacobs, trustee, John M. Jacobs Living Trust, Elizabeth Jane Jacobs, trustee, and Elizabeth Jane Jacobs Living Trust, 1810 White Pines Dr., Dixon, $0.

John M. Jacobs and Elizabeth Jane Jacobs to John M. Jacobs, trustee, John M. Jacobs Living Trust, Elizabeth Jane Jacobs, trustee, and Elizabeth Jane Jacobs Living Trust, 1314 Gregden Shores Dr., Sterling, $0.

Michael J. Burgess and Linda S. Burgess to Michael J. Burgess, trustee, and Burgess Trust No. 1124, 1124 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

James I. Salisbury and Laura E. Salisbury to Tyler James Bortoli and Taylor L. Bortoli, 2235 E. Oak Grove Road, Byron, $305,000.

Ronald R. Gruber and Ronelia D. Gruber to Matthew and Katelyn Hamel, 3849 E. Mockingbird Lane, Byron, $269,000.

Matthew Funk and Diane H. Funk to Charles P. Medley, 348 E. Roosevelt Road, Stillman Valley, $105,000.

Hub Shuttle Inc. to Piotr Kaszuba, 106 E. Splendor Court, Stillman Valley, $239,000.

Amanda Marie Wadas and Zachery Dakota Wadas to Taylor Ramsey and Faye J. Nelson Ramsey, 8384 N. Canary Dr., Stillman Valley, $277,500.

Sharon M. Van Oosten to James A. Van Oosten and Sharon M. Van Oosten, 9589 W. Henry Road, Polo, $0.

Louis A. Nielsen to Robert J. Nobile, 208 Cuyahoga Dr., Dixon, $4,000.

Brock J. Swanlund and Heather L. Swanlund to the village of Mt. Morris, 1 N. Wesley St. Mt. Morris, $1,000.

Michael D. Peterson and Cecilia Peterson to Nathan J. Arjes, 1161 Clifton Terrace, Rochelle, $292,000.

Shirley Villa to Brodie Nantz Jr., 1261 Tilton Park Dr., Rochelle, $150,000.

Marilyn Rainwater to Jamie Miller, 5187 Harlan Dr., Rochelle,, $179,900.

Barry Ronner to Ryan A. Dewey, 105 N. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, $87,500.

Shane Logan to Dolores A. Lott, 1101 S. Third St., Oregon, $177,000.

Jeffrey A. Whitehead and Pamela K. Whitehead to Michael O. Engbert, Lucinda Engbert, Todd Hillis and Jodi S. Hollis, one parcel in Leaf River Township, $1.34 million.

Judy L. Hamby to David Pelayo and Robert Svcila, 131 S. Sixth St., Rochelle, $30,000.

Quit claim deeds

Robert Glessner to Mercedes M. Glessner, 411 Betty Place, Mt. Morris, $0.

Stefanie Page to Jason Page, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township and 7383 W. Lowell Park Road, Mt. Morris, $0.

Andre Alexander Parker and Ashley Marie Parker to Andre Alexander Parker, 4464 E. Ridgeview Lane, Byron, $0.

Carole Vilchis and Carlos Fior to Carole Vilchis, one parcel in Pine Creek Township, $0.

Carole Vilchis and Carlos Fior to Carole Vilchis, 5730 S. Poplar Dr., Oregon, $0.

Theresa R. Rucker to Theresa R. Rucker, 301 W. Third St., Leaf River, $0.

Troy A. Vandenbroek and Carolyn Vandenbroek to Troy A. Vandenbroek and Carolyn Vandenbroek, 972 S. Marsh Road, Oregon, and 972 Marsh Road, Oregon, $0.

Frances A. Bruns to T&R Rentals LLC, 1127 Pickwick Dr., Rochelle, $0.

Chris T. Siegfried to Chris T. Siegfried and Mariafe H. Siegfried, 9807 N. Leaf River Road, Leaf River, $0.

Gary L. Treese and Daryl J. Messenger to Gary L. Treese, Rick L. Messenger and Daryl J. Messenger, 412 E. Second St., Byron, $0.

Trustee deeds

Scott M. Garman, trustee, Scott M. Garman Trust, David J. Sgarlata, trustee, and David J. Sgarlata Trust to Daniel and Teresa Heng, 3973 S. Chana Road, Chana, $589,000.

John R. Mueller, trustee, Janice L. Kereven, trustee, and RHM Trust 1 to Cameron Zies and Ann Goley-Zies, 412 E. Lincoln St. Mt. Morris, $117,000.

Fortunato Cassola, trustee, Fortunata Cassola, trustee, and Gaetano T. and Fortunato Cassola Trust 1 to Fortunata Cassola, trustee, and Gaetano T. and Fortunata Cassola Trust 1, 711 Jones Road, Rochelle, 703 Jones Road, Rochelle, 809 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, and 318 S. Second St., Rochelle, $0.

Luann M. Byers, trustee, and Luann M. Byers Revocable Trust to Olivia M. Rude, trustee, Garrett R. Rude, trustee, Olivia M. Rude Living Trust and Garrett R. Rude Living Trust, 9201 N. Raven Crest Lane, Byron, $657,500.

Sheriff’s deeds

Dave A. Borgmann, Julie A. Borgmann and Ogle County sheriff to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, one parcel in Leaf River Township and 106 W. Second St., Leaf River, $0.

Deeds in trust

Joseph E. Eden and Teresa M. Eden to Joseph E. Eden, trustee, Teresa M. Eden, trustee, and Joseph and Teresa Eden Family Trust, 5864 E. Bradley Road, Byron, $0.

Kenneth and Marilyn Ditzler to Kenneth Ditzler, trustee, Marilyn Ditzler, trustee, and Kenneth and Marilyn Ditzler Trust, 302 Knollwood Dr., Dixon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Janet K. Taber to William Taber, 1305 12th Ave., Sterling, $15,491.

David C. Knie Trust and Teresa L. Knie Trust to Vinh Thanh Nguyen, 1305 E. 24th St., Sterling, $251,000.

JESP Properties LLC to Troy Sikkema Jr., 5813 Schafer Road, Fulton, $192,000.

Jonathon I. Francis to Luke Meyer, 909 Avenue G, Sterling, $76,500.

Browser Pixels Inc. to Marcela and Trenton Sproul, 3108 E. 19th St., Sterling, $379,900.

Michael P. Sterba to Kyle W. Sanders, 511 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $6,000.

Nathanial and Jessica Macklin to Gabrielle M. Danilson and Tyler M. Danilson, one parcel in Jordan Township, $60,000.

Randy S. Dickau to Shae Fuller William Clark and Danielle Elizabeth Jager, 802 Sixth Ave., Fulton, $176,500.

Fellows Properties LLC to Stephon R. Penaflor, 1300 E. 15th St., Sterling, $85,000.

Terry L. Boseneiler and Penny J. Boseneiler to Christina Ann Evans, one parcel in Prophetstown, $0.

Dennis P. Morath and Vernice M. Morath to Craig Fitzgerald, 1206 E. 19th St., Sterling, $130,000.

Candy C. Gipson to Delaney Wetzell, 31769 E. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $200,000.

Linda S. Gable, Iona Dennis and Viola Powell estate to Jennifer Weber, 506 Washington St., Prophetstown, $36,000.

Matt R. Temple and Jessica Temple to Joshua A. Morrall and Miranda Morrall, 7470 Ellis Road, Erie, $227,500.

Sandra P. Dziedzic to Maria F. Grande, 904 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $22,000.

Sheila M. Keeney to Dennis A. Folkerts, trustee, and William J. Folkerts Trust, 400 E. Knox St., Morrison, $112,500.

Robert J. McCoy to Jennifer L. Suman and Douglas P. Suman, 200 E. Winfield St., Morrison, $60,140.

DSV SPV2 LLC to Red Lotus Enterprises LLC, 304 W. Third St., Tampico, $40,001.

Shane M. Osborn to Breanna Rose Kearns and Matthew Paul Kearns, 507 W. Main St., Morrison, $65,000.

Mario Salas to Rocio Powers and Jacob Westmoreland, 1202 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $76,000.

Marilyn A. Norton to TCS Total Property Mangement LLC, 204 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $32,000.

Kyle Curtis to Carol C. Holibaugh, 918 16th Ave., Fulton, $33,000.

Delbert Delhotal, David Delhotal, Allan Delhotal and Cletus L. Delhotal estate to Marylynn Rowgalo, 516 W. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $135,000.

Quit claim deeds

Tarry Hart, Leroy Hart, Garry Hart and Larry L. Hart estate to Leroy L. Hart, 1305 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Nicholas Brandon Young to Deanna Lynn Young, 1225 Albany St., Erie, $0.

Lois L. England to Joelle D. England and David D. England, 1003 Main St., Erie, $0.

Lacey L. Rus to Stephen C. Kovach III, 610 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $12,500.

Michelle L. Osborn, formerly known as Michelle Williar, to Shane M. Osborn, 507 W. Main St., Morrison, $0.

Trustee deeds

Sauk Valley Bank, trustee, and Land Trust No. 2400239 to Timatt Real Estate Master Series LLC Series 13, 1301 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $140,000.

Susan A. Brinkman Trust to Wesley F. Brinkman, 609 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $0.

Lorraine A. Temple Trust to Julie A. Taylor, three parcels in Garden Plain Township, $1,126,272.

Lorraine A. Temple Trust to Douglas A. Naftzger, one parcel in Garden Plain Township, $560,176.

Deeds

Cecil B. Young estate to Amanda J. Fortune, 701 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Patrick and Beth Dickherber to Patrick Dickherber Trust and Beth Dickherber Trust, 115 Riverview Dr., Albany, $0.

Beth and Patrick Dickherber to Patrick Dickherber Trust and Beth Dickherber Trust, 705 Ridge St., Albany, $0.

Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 22 15 426 002 to Tammy S. Kendell, one parcel in Tampico Township, $0.

Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 10 13 305 007 to Marco Sawires, 2210 Deets Road, Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 11 27 226 006 to Paxton Degroot, 1006 Shore Acres Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust 22 15 477 005 to Richard Dean, 109 S. Washington St., Tampico, $0.

Whiteside County, trustee, and Trust No. 11 32 126 020 to Letties O. Nunez Monzon, one parcel in Coloma Township, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office