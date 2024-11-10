‘Nutcracker’ staged in Sterling on Nov. 23, 24 to feature 50 local performers

Woodlawn Arts Academy's three fundraiser performances of "The Nutcracker" are set for the weekend of Nov. 23 at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling. Here, Sammi Oyen portrays Clara. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy is inviting the community to kick off the 2024 holiday season with three live performances of “The Nutcracker.”

“The Nutcracker” will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School. Tickets are $15 each and on sale now at centennialauditorium.org.

Tickets may also be purchased at the door. In addition to the ballet performances, the academy will offer a pre-show character experience at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, before the 2 p.m. show. Character experience participants will interact with the nutcracker, Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Rat King, the Snow Queen and many other Woodlawn Arts Academy dancers. They will enjoy sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy, see what it’s like on stage, take photos on stage with the characters, get autographs and more.

Character experience tickets are $20 each and include the 2 p.m. Saturday show ticket. Character experience tickets will not be available at the door but must be purchased online in advance.The holiday kick-off performances are a fundraiser event for Woodlawn Arts Academy, a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization.

The two-act production casts more than 50 dancers and actors age 6 through adult from Sterling, Rock Falls, Dixon, Morrison, Tampico, Milledgeville, Harmon and Lanark.

”Planning and preparations are well underway for our upcoming production of the classic holiday ballet, ‘The Nutcracker,” Woodlawn Executive Director Christy Zepezauer said. “Our 2016, 2018 and 2021 productions of the ballet offered an incredible, unique experience to the participants and the community, and we are excited to bring this show back to the stage in 2024,” said Woodlawn Executive Director Christy Zepezauer. “We encourage everyone to attend our upcoming production and be a part of ‘The Nutcracker’ magic. What a great way to kick off the holiday season and support the arts locally!”

“The Nutcracker” is presented by Edward Jones and Savant Wealth Management.