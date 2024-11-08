Rock Falls teen charged with attempted murder in Sterling Pizza Ranch shooting case

STERLING – A Rock Falls teenager has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Wednesday night shooting of an employee at Pizza Ranch in Sterling.

The 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released by authorities because he is a juvenile, also is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, felony burglary and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm. He was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Friday, when a warrant issued in Whiteside County court Friday morning was served at his Rock Falls home. He was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles, a detention center where he will be held pending a future court appearance in Whiteside County.

Sterling police were notified about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday of the shooting at Pizza Ranch, 3900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling. Initial callers reported one person had been shot, and the shooter had fled the business on foot. Numerous patrons and employees had either fled the business or were barricaded in place when Sterling officers arrived. Officers searched and cleared the business, confirming that the shooter had fled the business on foot, police said.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Rock Falls who is an employee at the business, was found to have a gunshot wound to the neck area. He was taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment and later released.

With the assistance of the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Falls police, Dixon Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police, a search led officers to the suspected shooter’s residence in Rock Falls, police said.

Sterling Deputy Police Chief Pat Bartel said the investigation into the shooting indicates it was the result of ongoing issues between the two 17-year-olds. Nothing appears to show that the shooting was a targeted or random incident directed toward the Pizza Ranch restaurant, other Pizza Ranch employees or Pizza Ranch customers, Bartel said.

The investigation is ongoing, but no further arrests are expected, Bartel said.