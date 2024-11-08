PFLAG Sauk Valley hosted annual banquet Sunday, surpassed fundraising goal

Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films attended the PFLAG Sauk Valley fund-raising dinner and dessert dash Sunday in Rock Falls. Kelly was a guest presenter. (Photo provided by Sarah Schlegel)

ROCK FALLS — PFLAG Sauk Valley, an organization supporting LGBTQ+ individuals and those who love them, hosted its annual fundraiser dinner and dessert dash Sunday at Mexicali Rose in Rock Falls.

The event raised funds for the local Youth Outlook program, which supports LGBTQ+ youths ages 12-20; college scholarships for high school seniors; and PFLAG programs throughout the year.

PFLAG Sauk Valley President Sarah Schlegel announced the event surpassed its fundraising goals, thanks to the generosity of individuals who donated desserts, attended the event and made financial contributions.

Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films attended the event. Kelly was the guest presenter and shared details about the Quad Cities Pride in Memory organization and the new documentary “Our Story: Pride in Memory” currently in production.

Quad Cities Pride in Memory has launched QCPrideinMemory.org, where recorded oral histories will be accessible, along with supporting materials such as visual artifacts and research projects completed by Augustana University students.

It provides an opportunity to educate future generations and to create a more welcoming and informed community, which aligns with PFLAG’s mission to create a caring, just and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them, according to Schlegel.

PFLAG Sauk Valley is a chapter of the national nonprofit organization. For information, email pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com.