Lee County voters approve permanent merger between Amboy, Harmon fire departments

AMBOY — Lee County voters have approved a measure to permanently merge Amboy and Harmon’s fire departments.

The measure was approved Tuesday, Nov. 5, after receiving a vote of 173 in favor and 50 against, according to unofficial election results on the Lee County elections website.

On Jan. 14, 2024, the Amboy Fire Department expanded its coverage to include the Harmon Fire Department’s jurisdiction through Dec. 31. The consolidation adds 60 square miles to Amboy’s existing 298-square-mile district and an additional 600 residents in Harmon.

The AFD currently operates with about 50 paid members who respond to about 500 emergency incidents per year.

Fire protection districts are separate entities that can serve several municipalities and collect their own taxes. Fire departments receive funding through various sources, such as shared taxes, grants, fees, donations, and memberships. They can also collaborate with nearby departments to combine resources and reduce costs.

Had the measure not passed, Harmon would have been left to be annexed into another fire district.