Amboy, Harmon fire protection services merging through at least Dec. 31

Amboy Fire Chief Jeff Bryant Sr., left, and Harmon Acting Mayor Galen Hooper pose for a photo in the Amboy Fire Protection District fire station on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Amboy FPD and the Harmon Fire Department are working on a merging; a referendum will appear on the November ballot. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

AMBOY — The Amboy Fire Protection District is adding the Harmon Fire Department’s coverage area to its own, at least through the end of this year.

On Jan. 14, the Harmon Village Board of Trustees voted unanimously to merge the Harmon Fire Department with Amboy FPD, Harmon Acting Mayor Galen Hooper said.

“At the end of the day, we’re talking about quality of life for the people in Harmon, and also in Amboy,” Amboy Fire Chief Jeff Bryant Sr. said. “We already responded to every fire and accident in Harmon before this agreement, before this consolidation.”

A referendum to make the consolidation permanent will be on the November ballot for voters in the village of Harmon, Harmon Township and parts of Marion and Hamilton townships historically served by the Harmon Fire Department.

Bryant, Hooper, Harmon Village Clerk and Treasurer Beth Nelson, Lee County Board Chairman Bob Olson and Harmon Township Supervisor Chris Norberg met with a Shaw Local News Network reporter for a joint interview on Jan. 31. Harmon Fire Chief Dave Carrington was unable to attend because of a scheduling conflict.

The boundaries of the fire districts in Lee County, according to Lee County GIS. (Photo provided by Lee County GIS)

Per the agreement, the Harmon Fire Department’s jurisdiction is being considered a part of the Amboy FPD’s area through Dec. 31, Bryant said. What happens after that depends on the results of the referendum, he said.

Bryant said he fears that, if the referendum doesn’t pass, there won’t be another fire district willing to absorb the entirety of Harmon Fire Department’s jurisdiction. The department is going to be annexed into a taxing fire district, he said, noting that it’s not a question of “if” but of “when” and “which one.”

Fire departments and fire protection districts can provide the same types of emergency response services, but have different governmental structure, according to a 2020 fact sheet from Northeastern Illinois Public Safety Training Academy, of Glenview.

A fire department is a division of a city, village or town that shares tax revenue with all other divisions of that municipality and is overseen by the elected or appointed official of that municipality, NIPSTA wrote. A fire protection district, on the other hand, is an independent governing body that might serve multiple municipalities, collects its own tax revenue and usually is governed by a board of trustees.

Up until now, the Harmon Fire Department has been funded by annual subscriptions, Nelson said. Dues are mailed out each year, but not everyone pays and it’s not mandatory to do so, she said.

To subscribe to the Harmon Fire Department, the owner of a $200,000 house would owe $550 in fire dues annually, Bryant said. If annexed into the Amboy FPD, that same person would owe $373 annually – an amount collected via taxes – plus they’d gain ambulance services at an in-district rate, he said.

“What was enticing to us was, we could see what the other taxing districts are charging, and actually Amboy was cheapest,” Nelson said. “That was one factor. But the other factor was the firefighters already train together, so they know each other, they know their procedures, and so it was just kind of a no-brainer that that’s the way we should go.”

Officials began discussing the possibility of merging the Amboy and Harmon fire services about two months ago, but it wasn’t the first time the topic had come up, Bryant said.

“About 2½ years ago, the village fire chief from Harmon came to Amboy Fire Protection District trustees and asked us to take them over,” he said. “At that time, we felt it was better to work with them, try to make them stronger, and see what the outcome was going to be with them.”

Daniel McMullen, far right, and Mitchell Losey, of Woven Film Co., of Loves Park, film Amboy Fire Protection District staff working for a recruitment video on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the Amboy fire station. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

Harmon Fire Department was down to about 10 volunteer firefighters, Hooper said. So few people is “not enough to take care of stuff,” he said.

Complicating matters is the fact that only three of the volunteers live in the village itself, Bryant noted. The others live in the fire department’s rural coverage area, he said.

Various laws and regulations prohibit volunteers who live outside the village from responding to certain calls unless they’re paid on-premise instead of paid on-call, Bryant said. But the department isn’t set up to pay on-premise, which brings the number of emergency responders down to three, he said.

As part of the agreement with the village of Harmon, Amboy FPD retained three of the volunteers as paid on-call staff, Bryant said. The seniority of all three hires carried over from the Harmon Fire Department, he said.

“The seniority is important because, at 20 years, you’re a lifetime member of the Amboy Fire Protection District,” Bryant said.

Carrington is one of the three retained, and will have a rank of captain, he said.

“This [merger] allows Amboy to pool their resources to make Harmon better, to make Amboy better and ultimately, just fire and protection service in this little part of the world better for everybody,” Norberg said.