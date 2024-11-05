SVCC volleyball gets top seed in region 4; Eissens and Wight named all-region

Sauk Valley’s Lacey Eissens goes up for a block against Highland’s Emma Miller Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

College volleyball

SVCC set for postseason: Sauk Valley Community College, ranked eighth in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division II volleyball poll, finished the regular season 29-7. The Skyhawks are the No. 1 seed in Region 4 and open the postseason on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at home against South Suburban.

The winner of that match will play in the semifinals at Madison College on Saturday at 11 a.m. The finals take place on Sunday at noon, with the winner being the district champion and advancing to the NJCAA DII National Championships at Alliant Energy Arena in Cedar Rapids, IA, on Nov. 20-23.

Sophomore outside hitter Lacey Eissens, a West Carroll grad, was named to the all-region 4 team along with sophomore libero Ava Wight, an Oregon HS grad.

Eissens leads the team with 492 kills and 4.03 kills per set. Her 526 points (4.3 per set) also lead the team.

Wight leads the team with 610 digs (6.96 per set) and 53 aces.