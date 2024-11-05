Sterling wraps up federal stimulus fund spending, puts money toward demolishing 5 buildings

A derelict building at 503 Ave. B in Sterling is on the list for demo. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — The Sterling City Council designated the last of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds Monday, choosing to put the remaining dollars toward building demolition costs and a new fire department training center.

ARPA was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021, to provide economic relief to individuals, businesses and healthcare systems affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through guaranteed direct funding to all municipalities in the United States. Sterling received nearly $2 million in ARPA funds; a total of $703,442 had not yet been spent and was allocated Monday to pay for city projects.

“That [money] was supposed to be obligated before the end of 2024,” Mayor Diana Merdian said Monday. “It does not need to be expended until the end of 2026 but we have to have that obligated before the end of this calendar year.”

The City Council unanimously approved using the remaining ARPA funds for the following projects:

$500,000 for the purchase, site preparation, infrastructure and demolition of three properties in the 400 block of East Third Street. Those properties were among nine slated for demolition by the city earlier this year for ‘atrocious’ living conditions.

$140,000 for the demolition of two properties in the 500 block of Avenue B. These properties were also part of the “atrocious” nine awaiting to be scheduled for demolition. Building and Zoning Superintendent Amanda Schmidt said she had hoped to use grant funding but could not because the properties are considered commercial.

$63,442 for a fire training center in Rock Falls. On July 10, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee approved a bill that includes $825,000 in funding for the Rock Falls Fire Department to build a burn tower for firefighter training. The tower would allow firefighters from the area to practice in realistic, live-fire scenarios. The appropriations bill still needs to be approved by both the U.S. House and Senate, and then signed into law before the funds can be allocated. “We’re still waiting for them to come out of session and actually vote on it,” Sterling Deputy Fire Chief David Northcutt said. “But everything has been verbally committed. So, we’re just waiting.”

Sterling received a total of $1,968,192 in ARPA funds. Here is how it has been spent: