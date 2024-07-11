Funding for Rock Falls fire training center clears Congressional hurdle

Rock Falls Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Sommers stands next to the 5-acre lot on Beltway Drive where the Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments hope to build a joint training facility. (Alexa Zoellner)

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls and Sterling firefighters are one step closer to getting the funds to start building a joint training facility.

On Wednesday, July 10, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee voted 29-26 to approve the Fiscal Year 2025 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.

Among the bill’s Community Project Funding appropriations is $825,000 for the Rock Falls Fire Department to build a burn tower where firefighters from around the area can train in live-fire conditions.

“Obviously, we’re outstandingly excited about what the prospects are for this project now, because we’ve got this funding coming from the federal government,” Rock Falls Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Sommers said. “Now we’re going to be able to speed this process up … and we’re going to be able to utilize this site far quicker than we thought we were going to, which is great for all of our members.”

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Rockford, requested the fire department receive $1.5 million of CPF funds for the burn tower.

There’s still a chance the money won’t come, but they’ve only heard positive remarks so far, said Sommers, who co-chairs a committee that’s working to build the training center.

“We don’t anticipate any problems, but we’re not going to count our chickens before they hatch,” he said.

The appropriations bill still must go through votes in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, and then be signed into law before funds are distributed.