At the polls: Here’s what the Sauk Valley is voting on today

Sauk Valley Community College President Dave Hellmich (left) poses questions for candidates Brad Fritts (left middle), R-Dixon, and David Simpson (right), D-Shabbona, in September as they campaign to represent the 74th District in the Illinois House of Representatives. (Payton Felix)

DIXON — It’s Election Day and voters throughout the Sauk Valley are finishing up casting ballots in federal, state and local races.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. Residents are voting for president and vice president of the United States, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, state senators, state representatives, county races, appellate and circuit court judges and on referendums.

Here is a review of our coverage:

Voters in Lee County are choosing whether the Amboy and Harmon fire departments’ merger will become permanent.

Whiteside County voters are deciding whether to approve a new 0.5% public safety tax to fund 911 emergency dispatch call center services or leave it to their city’s administration to figure out how to foot their share of the bill.

Illinois General Assembly’s 74th House District

Bradley J. Fritts, Republican incumbent

David Simpson, Democrat Candidate questionnaire

16th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Darin LaHood

Scott Summers, independent write-in candidate

17th Congressional District

