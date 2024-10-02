5 things to know: Whiteside County voters to decide proposed public safety sales tax Nov. 5. What is it?

MORRISON – Whiteside County voters on Tuesday, Nov. 5, will decide whether to approve a new 0.5% public safety tax to fund 911 emergency dispatch call center services or leave their city’s administration to figure out how to foot their share of the bill.

Why are voters being asked whether to approve a new public safety tax?

Whiteside County’s dispatch services cost $1.8 million annually. County officials have said there is a deficit of about $500,000 each year.

How are 911 services currently being paid for?

Outside of radio surcharges, the county and the cities of Sterling and Rock Falls pay for 911 services. Over the past year, Sterling paid $392,465 and Rock Falls paid $294,348, totaling $686,813, as part of their agreements.

Without the tax, smaller communities in the county – including Morrison, Fulton, Erie, Albany, Lyndon, Tampico, Prophetstown, Coleta, Deer Grove and Fenton – will have to start chipping in to make up the shortfall.

How would the tax work?

If voters approve the measure, the new sales tax would add an additional 50 cents for every $100 that shoppers spend on general merchandise in Whiteside County. The tax would not apply to groceries or items that must be titled or registered by a state agency, including watercraft, aircraft, trailers, mobile homes, qualifying drugs (including over-the-counter medications and vitamins) and medical appliances.

Where would the money go?

The tax is estimated to raise an annual $2 million that could only be used for matters of public safety. Any funds left over would be used to buy equipment and radio and software upgrades while allowing for multiagency interaction.

How are city budgets affected?

If Whiteside County voters approve the tax, cities would not have to pay to cover the services, and the money that Sterling and Rock Falls now spend for 911 services would remain in their general funds for other uses.

It the tax does not pass, cities throughout Whiteside County would have to pay for services. A graphic shared by Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker on his Facebook page shows the estimated cost that each town and the county would be responsible for if the measure does not pass: