November 03, 2024
Rock Falls Rotary celebrates Erby’s 35-year membership

By Shaw Local News Network
Bob Sondgeroth, Past Immediate President of Rock Falls Rotary, presented a club Rotary badge and a certificate to Pam Erby (right), honoring her as a trailblazer for women in Rock Falls Rotary. (Photo provided by Betty Clementz)

ROCK FALLS — Pam Erby, the first woman invited into Rock Falls Rotary in 1989 when Rotary was opened to female membership, recently was celebrated for her 35 years of membership and service to the community and to Rotary.

She served as president twice, secretary and treasurer for many years, Social Committee and Ambassadorial Scholarship Chair in her club, and was one of the first Literacy Readers at East Coloma School 30 years ago.

At District level she served as Ambassadorial Scholarship chair, and on the District Nominating Committee for District Governor many years. She attended both the Chicago 100th Anniversary Rotary International Convention as a volunteer in 2005 and attended the Atlanta Rotary International Convention.

Rock Falls Rotary celebrated her service with a program, “This is your Rotary Life,” with members remembering all the service she gave.

