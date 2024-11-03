Rock Falls’ Love Light Tree lighting, Christmas walk set for Nov. 22

Nancy Stockwell, of Beacon of Hope Hospice, reads the names of lost loved ones during the Love Light Tree ceremony that's part of Rock Falls' annual Hometown Holidays celebration Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in RW&B Park. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls is inviting Sauk Valley residents to experience the magic of its 37th annual Hometown Holidays from Nov. 21-23.

The community fills with holiday cheer as Christmas carols, warm cider, and the scent of fresh-baked cookies create a heartwarming atmosphere throughout the weekend.

“Hometown Holidays represents the heart of Rock Falls,” said Sam Smith, Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “For 37 years, we’ve seen joyful reunions, smiling faces, and the goodwill of local businesses and nonprofits. This is the season to reconnect, create lasting memories and discover the warmth our town offers during the holidays. With traditional and new events, there’s something for everyone to cherish.”

Businesses and nonprofits are encouraged to participate in the Rock Falls Christmas Walk, a key Hometown Holidays event.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses to connect with the community while celebrating the season,” Smith said. “Each year, business owners tell me how much they enjoy meeting residents, sharing smiles, and embracing the holiday spirit. For many, it’s an experience that resonates well beyond the event.”

Join the fun to become part of the festivities, reach out to the Rock Falls Chamber at 815-625-4500, or visit the website at rockfallschamber.com. For frequent updates, check online for printable schedules, and added activities, or visit the Chamber Office at 601 W. 10th St., Rock Falls.

Activities Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 21: Holiday Bingo at the Rock Falls American Legion. Featuring exciting bingo games with prizes valued between $50-$250, perfect for holiday gifts, and a jackpot prize of over $1,000 in local gift cards. Doors open at 4 p.m.; games start at 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22: Love Light Ceremony at the Love Light Tree. Join this candlelit ceremony to honor loved ones, with names read aloud and listed in the newspaper on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. Names can be submitted for $5 at the Rock Falls Library or online.

Friday, Nov. 22: Rock Falls’ Uptown Christmas Walk. Enjoy free treats, activities, and giveaways, meet Santa, visit the petting zoo, and end the evening with a chance to win $1,000. Take a cozy horse-drawn wagon ride and soak in the holiday cheer along the festive streets of Rock Falls.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Grinch dodgeball at Rock Falls Middle School. Children ages pre-kindergarten through seventh grade will battle the Grinch with the help of local mascots and holiday characters. The first 100 children registered receive a free goody bag.