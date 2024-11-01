Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville junior volleyball player

Name: Kendra Kingsby

School: Milledgeville

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: She led the team in kills this season with 265 (3.8 kills per set), helping the Missiles finish 24-9 and win eight more games than last season. She also led the team with 232 digs.

She is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Drake Lansman.

Coaches comments: “Kendra is a superior athlete that would excel at any athletic venture she decided to do. Along with her growth as an athlete, this season I have been most impressed with the growth I have seen from her in the mental part of the game. She is always positive at practice and has a team first mentality, always wanting the best for the team. She has matured immensely this season and she still has a season left to shine even more!” - Kurt Folk

When did you first get into volleyball and what or who helped you get into it?

Kingsby: I first got into volleyball in 5th grade with the help of my mom as my coach. I continued through junior high, high school and Net Force, having several coaches that helped secure my love for the sport.

What do you like about volleyball? Has it taught you anything? Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything you have improved at this year?

Kingsby: Volleyball definitely teaches you that you can’t be hard on yourself or get down since it’s such a huge game of momentum. I definitely believe volleyball teaches you mental strength.

Any season highlights for you so far individually or with the team?

Kingsby: My favorite memories with this team is coach Folk throwing a ball in the air to pancake before every game.

Milledgeville junior volleyball player Kendra Kingsby goes up for a hit. (Photo submitted by Kurt Folk)

What is it like playing for this team this season?

Kingsby: This season was full of unpredictable moments that just kept you interested and always on your toes.

Do you have a favorite athlete?

Kingsby: My favorite athlete by far is Zoe Fleck from Texas Longhorns volleyball team.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Kingsby: Outside of high school volleyball I’m also involved in club volleyball, high school softball and travel softball.

Favorite meal after a meet?

Kingsby: My favorite meal of all time is definitely any kind of pasta. You can’t go wrong with pasta.

Favorite music artist or genre?

Kingsby: My favorite music genre is anything by H.E.R or Brent Faiyaz.

Favorite school subject?

Kingsby: My favorite school subject is Human A&P.